Beyond Jewelry
Austin designer Kendra Scott steps into first-ever boot collection
One of Austin's most prominent fashion designers is stepping into a new realm: Western boots. Kendra Scott, known primarily for her relatively affordable, casual jewelry, is launching her first-ever footwear collection under the Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott brand.
Yellow Rose, a "lifestyle extension" of the more general Kendra Scott brand, focuses on Western aesthetics and personalization. In Austin, it moved out from the flagship Kendra Scott space at 1701 S. Congress Ave. in 2024, and into the space across the street formerly occupied by Mi Casa Gallery at 1700 S. Congress Ave. The boot collection will be available there as well as locations in Dallas and Houston. Customers from farther afield can also order online.
A press release says the Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Boot Collection "deepens [the brand's] authentic connection to Kendra Scott’s Texas roots." It also cites a focus on "accessibility and color innovation" for the "modern cowgirl."
“When we set out to create Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, I wanted it to honor the timeless spirit of Texas while also reflecting my admiration for iconic women like Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, and Loretta Lynn,” said founder and chief creative officer Kendra Scott in the release.
“Their influence, alongside our customers’ desire for versatile and authentic footwear, led us to envision Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott as a Western-inspired lifestyle brand offering everything from head to toe," she continued. "Footwear felt like a natural progression toward that goal, bringing everyday style to the modern cowgirl and cowboy in a way that’s familiar to us—through unique shapes, colors, and timeless design.”
The collection encompasses three different styles: two in women's cuts, and one for men. Although this is the first time Kendra Scott is offering boots, it's not the first time shoppers have seen some of the design elements in the embroidery, which echoes some jewelry designs. All three styles are made of cow leather and come in different colors.
The boldest style is the Abbie Boot, which has an extended and scalloped front. According to the release, the embroidery is inspired by bluebonnets.Photo courtesy of Kendra Scott
The Sarah Boot moves the scalloping to the embroidery and features the same moon phase designs over the foot.Photo courtesy of Kendra Scott
The men's boots are simpler and look more work-ready, although this suede begs to differ.Photo courtesy of Kendra Scott
Shoppers can pick up pieces from this collection for $298-$398. Styles are available in men's sizes 7.5-13 and women's 5-12.