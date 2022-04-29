Sustainable outdoor furniture brand selects Austin for first Texas showroom

In time for patio season and backyard hangs, a fast-growing sustainable outdoor furniture brand is expanding to Austin.

Yardbird, the Minnesota-based brand founded by father/son duo Bob and Jay Dillon, will debut its Austin showroom in mid-May.

The company, which designs and manufactures all of its pieces in-house with the highest quality materials, from commercial-grade, rust-proof aluminum and hand-woven high-density polyethylene wicker to outdoor fabrics like Sunbrella, has seen enormous growth over the past few years.

After raising $4.4 million in series A funding in 2020, they expanded to markets like Denver, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Chicago. In November 2021, Yardbird was acquired by Best Buy, as the electronics company continues to expand into other home categories, and now, they’re ready to invest in Texas.

The Austin showroom, located at 9705 Research Blvd., will mark the brand's entrance into the Lone Star State.

It will showcase all of Yardbird's collections and accessories, such as the West Coast-inspired Luna Collection (rust-free aluminum frames with Sunbrella fabric) or the Winnie Outdoor Teak Collection, which uses durable, Grade-A teak construction with crisp, contrasting Sunbrella fabrics. Customers can work one-on-one with the showroom's in-house design team and leave with free Sunbrella fabric, wicker, and aluminum swatches to help create the perfect outdoor living space.

By working directly with material suppliers, Yardbird is able to deliver accessible prices without sacrificing quality. They directly source all fabrics, foam, metal, zippers, and wicker, further streamlining the process by shipping directly to customers.

But Yardbird’s real niche is its innovative approach to sustainability. The brand transforms hundreds of tons of ocean plastic each year into high-quality and durable patio sets. Yardbird incorporated over 150,000 pounds of this material into furniture and packaging in 2020 alone, according to the company website.

In addition, through its sustainability practices, the company is able to offset 100 percent of its carbon footprint, including employee commuting; product shipping; and heating and energy from its warehouse, office, and showrooms.

Offsetting its carbon emissions is just one way Yardbird combines a passion for the outdoors to its mission of making yard furniture both attainable and environmentally friendly. In addition to manufacturing with recycled materials, their furniture is also mostly recyclable. When customers are ready to retire a Yardbird piece, the brand will happily reclaim and repurpose it, giving it new life far from any landfill.