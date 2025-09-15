Design inspiration
Austin homes go bold with color and texture this fall, says Houzz
Fall is right on the doorstep, which means it's time to break out all the jewel tones and autumnal decor kept hidden away until the first cool breeze hits. Austin homeowners who need a little design inspiration this year should embrace their individuality and take some chances on bold colors, patterns, and textures, according to Houzz's 2025 fall design trends report.
The report determined the five emerging fall trends by analyzing Houzz data, browsing home design photos, and interviewing home design professionals.
These are Houzz's top design trends for the fall:
Bold colors and embracing individuality
After bold colors took over Houzz's 2025 summer design trends report, homeowners certainly aren't missing their "sad beige" and "millennial gray" homes. Individuality and personality are continuing their big comeback in home design this fall, with homeowners choosing bold paint color choices, wallpaper (more on this later), painted doors, and lively patterns for their spaces.
"The shift reflects a move away from resale-driven decisions toward deeply personal designs, with homeowners opting for vivid, expressive details that make their spaces feel unique and emotionally resonant," the report said.
Fans of neutral-hued spaces shouldn't stress too much about this shift toward jewel tones and other bold colors. Warm neutrals are still a top design trend prediction for 2025, according to Houzz. Yet so are maximalist spaces that combine colors, patterns, and different textures. Speaking of which:
Layered textures are the new neutral
According to designers on Houzz, mixing textures throughout the room — from furniture to window treatments, and even room finishes — can bring "warmth, depth and subtle dimension" to the space.
A few examples of how to incorporate layered textures to make a home feel "rich, lived-in, and full of personality" include fluted furniture, zellige tile, grasscloth, and more. Chairs and couches made with bouclé, a cozy-feeling fabric made out of looped yarn, can be found basically everywhere after the fabric regained popularity in recent years.
Mixing textures is a big trend.Photo by Mike Van Tassell/AHD&Co
Statement countertops and backsplashes
Countertops and backsplashes are quickly becoming "the centerpiece of kitchens," Houzz said, with homeowners wanting to make a big impact with the materials they choose. Zellige tile is a popular choice to turn a kitchen backsplash into a statement piece, and homeowners are also seeking out unique quartzite and dramatic-veined stone slabs for eye-catching countertops.
The return of wallpaper
Some might say wallpaper never went out of style, it just needed a modern refresh. But these frilly designs aren't just reappearing on walls; Houzz says homeowners are even decorating their ceilings with frilly patterned wallpaper, and accenting it with matching bold paint on beams and trim.
Bold colors and intricate wallpaper all indicate that whitewashed spaces and neutral colors are (finally) off trend.Photo by Anastasia Alkema for Copper Sky Design + Remodel
Seamless and hidden features
Appliance garages were all the rage in 2023 for homeowners to hide away their air fryers and other countertop gadgets. Now some are taking it a step further and implementing cabinet lifts for their stand mixers, concealing range hoods, and integrating under-cabinet lighting for a clutter-free kitchen. Panel-ready cabinetry (the process of attaching custom panels on fridges and dishwashers that match the kitchen cabinets) is another design method to give the kitchen a "seamless" appearance, the report says.
There's also a growing interest in optimizing space to reduce visual clutter outside of the kitchen. Homeowners can hide their eyesore TV when not in use by using a pop-up TV lift cabinet, or design their own hideaway space with custom lift mechanisms.
"These innovations keep open-plan homes streamlined and functional while adding a touch of modern sophistication," Houzz said.