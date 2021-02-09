Austin airport launches new podcast that takes travelers behind the scenes

The Austin airport is taking a new approach to its marketing efforts, launching a podcast that gives listeners behind-the-scenes insight into the culture and operations of the second-fastest-growing midsize airport in the country.

“The Austin Approach,” Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s twice-monthly podcast, is off to a flying start, with its first episode landing February 4 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major streaming platforms. The podcast is also accessible on the ABIA website.

Co-hosted by members of the airport’s performance-management and public-information teams, aka Michele and Bryce, “The Austin Approach” will feature interviews with airport staff, ABIA news, and insider stories about the quirks of airport life and remember-when anecdotes laced with Austin nostalgia. The 30-minute episodes are “perfect for a commute or while waiting at the gate for a flight,” according to ABIA.

Highlights of the first episode include the introduction of several airport employees (including 18-year ABIA veteran and airport operations chief Towanda Cordon), co-hosts revealing their go-to orders from Whataburger (which recently opened its first ABIA location at the airport’s cellphone lot), and how the city-owned and -operated airport has adapted to a pandemic that has crushed the aviation industry. (Not really a spoiler alert: ABIA’s traffic in 2020 was down 63 percent from 2019, its busiest year ever.)

Indeed, after such a challenging year, airport reps say they hope the new podcast will help reconnect passengers to Austin’s constantly transforming transportation hub.

“As passenger confidence continues to grow throughout 2021, we anticipate increased demand in air service at AUS,” says Jacqueline Yaft, ABIA CEO. “‘The Austin Approach’ is a great way to reintroduce travelers to their Austin airport, and hear from the AUS team members who work hard to keep the airport safe and operational.”