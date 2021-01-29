Texas favorite Whatabuger lands at Austin airport for first time

Beginning January 28, Austinites can spice up their travels with a side of Fancy Ketchup.

Whataburger is now open at 2901 Spirit of Texas Dr., inside the cell phone parking lot at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Along with being Austin's newest Whataburger, it's also the restaurant's first location at ABIA.

The new Whataburger features all of the old favorites served out of a "state-of-the-art kitchen," and available for dine-in, drive-thru, and curbside. Inside the 72-seat restaurant, guest can also feast their eyes on "a custom interior murals featuring well-known, local icons."

Also available is delivery, a service the San Antonio-based chain launched last year. According to the company, delivery is now available within a 5-mile radius of the airport.

"We can’t wait to serve up a little hometown flavor alongside our famous burgers and extraordinary customer service at ABIA," James Chandler, general manager, tells CultureMap. "We hope to share a friendly Texas welcome with locals and visitors alike.”

This new location brings with it about 100 new job openings for the Southeast Austin and Del Valle neighborhoods, the company said in a release.

Whataburger's ABIA dining room is open from 7 am to 11 pm, daily, but its drive-thru is available 24 hours a day, meaning travelers can always get their BBQ Bacon Burger fix even after a late-night delay or before an early morning flight.