2 prime Austin locations strike gold with new luxury short-term rentals

In a time when staying home is the norm and social distancing is a must, short-term luxury rentals provide a hotel-like experience without the hotel — and without the need for in-person contact.

New York-based Mint House, billed as an Airbnb-style hospitality concept targeted mainly at business travelers, has opened its first Austin location at The Hatchery, the massive “urban village” being erected on the east side just north of Lady Bird Lake.

Mint House is also planning to open a second Austin location on South Congress Avenue this spring, according to a release.

Essentially providing short-term, apartment-style living without the long-term lease, Mint House operates out of existing multifamily buildings and offers an assortment of amenities, from mobile check-in and check-out to keyless entry, a 24-hour concierge, pre-stocked groceries in the in-suite kitchens, smart TVs with streaming services, and all the high-speed Wi-Fi any technophile could ever need.

Mint House The Hatchery, which opened December 20, 2020 at 49 Navasota St., includes 30 units — standard to deluxe — with short-term and extended-stay options. The project is the newest to open at The Hatchery, a mixed-use development that will feature hundreds of apartments, as well as restaurants, retailers, and a public park, alongside the new home of local classical-music radio station KMFA and a renovated Rebekah Baines Johnson Center independent living community for seniors and people with disabilities.



Founded in 2017, Mint House currently boasts more than 500 units in 10 downtown locations in the U.S., and has plans to expand to 50 cities throughout the world by 2025. Those expansion plans include adding units at another location in Austin, The Muse at SoCo, located at 1007 S. Congress Ave. near East Riverside Drive, scheduled to open March 1. Mint House also plans to move into other Texas markets with its short-term luxe rentals, including Houston and Dallas.