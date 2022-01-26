West Austin estate geared toward car lovers speeds onto the market at $11.5 million

An Austin estate that might be the envy of a would-be Jay Leno, one of the world’s best-known car collectors, just cruised onto the market at nearly $11.5 million.

The 5-acre property features a lower-level garage with room for five cars and an upper-level garage with space for two cars. The home’s current owners, Sandra Hahn and Avijit Ghosh, are avid car collectors, according to the Mansion Global website. The estate is listed at $11.495 million.

However, the estate’s appeal goes well beyond the two garages, whose floors are made of porcelain tile.

Completed in 2020 by the owners, the two-bedroom home sits within the gated community of Angelwylde, near Bee Cave Road and South Cuernavaca Drive. It’s one of just 17 homes in the exclusive 500-acre enclave.

The home, blending neoclassical and contemporary elements, is being sold fully furnished. The furnishings include English, French, and Italian antiques; cashmere and silk drapes; and Loro Piana cashmere swivel chairs in the main bedroom.

Other highlights of the 5,827-square-foot home include:

Three bathrooms and one partial bathroom.

Nancy Corzine seven-drawer mirrored vanity in the primary bedroom.

Twin studies overlooking the edgeless pool.

Hand-painted gilt wall coverings made of silk in the dining room.

Thomas Pheasant custom chandelier in the dining room.

Floor-to-ceiling living room fireplace in rare Calacatta Lilac marble.

1,200-bottle wine room.

Indoor and outdoor light and music system.

Miele and Sub-Zero kitchen appliances.

Butler’s pantry.

Mirrored exercise room.

Upper-level library.

Roof deck.

More than 200 mature bushes and trees.

Austin-based D-Crain Design and Construction handled the landscaping at 9611 Angelwylde Dr., and Austin designer Fern Santini oversaw the interior work.

The property is “quite private, with beautiful views. You’re really sleeping under the stars,” Diane Humphreys of Moreland Properties, who has the listing, tells Mansion Global.