West Austin estate geared toward car lovers speeds onto the market at $11.5 million

West Austin estate geared toward car lovers speeds onto market at $11M

Front entrance
The home includes a "precise front lawn" with surrounding gardens. Christie's International Real Estate
Backyard
The lawn, patio, and tree-ringed terraces are perfect for entertaining. Christie's International Real Estate
Office
The office space features clean lines and plenty of storage. Christie's International Real Estate
Kitchen
The showpiece kitchen includes appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero and has an adjacent butler's pantry. Christie's International Real Estate
Dining room
The dining room is one of many spaces that bask in natural light. Christie's International Real Estate
Bedroom
The floor-to-ceiling windows in the main bedroom offer views of the garden, pool, and an oval grove of crepe myrtles. Christie's International Real Estate
Bathroom
The master bathroom, with Calacatta Arabescato marble throughout, exudes luxury. Christie's International Real Estate
Pool
The edgeless pool also features sweeping hillside views and sunset reflections.  Christie's International Real Estate
An Austin estate that might be the envy of a would-be Jay Leno, one of the world’s best-known car collectors, just cruised onto the market at nearly $11.5 million.

The 5-acre property features a lower-level garage with room for five cars and an upper-level garage with space for two cars. The home’s current owners, Sandra Hahn and Avijit Ghosh, are avid car collectors, according to the Mansion Global website. The estate is listed at $11.495 million.

However, the estate’s appeal goes well beyond the two garages, whose floors are made of porcelain tile.

Completed in 2020 by the owners, the two-bedroom home sits within the gated community of Angelwylde, near Bee Cave Road and South Cuernavaca Drive. It’s one of just 17 homes in the exclusive 500-acre enclave.

The home, blending neoclassical and contemporary elements, is being sold fully furnished. The furnishings include English, French, and Italian antiques; cashmere and silk drapes; and Loro Piana cashmere swivel chairs in the main bedroom.

Other highlights of the 5,827-square-foot home include:

  • Three bathrooms and one partial bathroom.
  • Nancy Corzine seven-drawer mirrored vanity in the primary bedroom.
  • Twin studies overlooking the edgeless pool.
  • Hand-painted gilt wall coverings made of silk in the dining room.
  • Thomas Pheasant custom chandelier in the dining room.
  • Floor-to-ceiling living room fireplace in rare Calacatta Lilac marble.
  • 1,200-bottle wine room.
  • Indoor and outdoor light and music system.
  • Miele and Sub-Zero kitchen appliances.
  • Butler’s pantry.
  • Mirrored exercise room.
  • Upper-level library.
  • Roof deck.
  • More than 200 mature bushes and trees.

Austin-based D-Crain Design and Construction handled the landscaping at 9611 Angelwylde Dr., and Austin designer Fern Santini oversaw the interior work.

The property is “quite private, with beautiful views. You’re really sleeping under the stars,” Diane Humphreys of Moreland Properties, who has the listing, tells Mansion Global.

