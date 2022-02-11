Home » Real Estate
east side lifestyle

East Austin carts out grocery store and café as part of new 6-story development

East Austin carts out grocery store and café as part of new project

By
Lincoln Ventures project
The new East Fifth Street project will include housing and coworking space. Rendering courtesy of Lincoln Ventures
Lincoln Ventures project
A grocery store, café, and plenty of fitness amenities will be included.  Rendering courtesy of Lincoln Ventures
Lincoln Ventures project
The project should be completed by summer 2024. Rendering courtesy of Lincoln Ventures
Lincoln Ventures project
Lincoln Ventures project
Lincoln Ventures project

A mixed-use development featuring apartments, coworking space, a grocery store, and a café is springing up in East Austin.

Austin-based real estate developer and manager Lincoln Ventures is developing the six-story project at 2700 E. Fifth St. The yet-to-be-named development will offer a total of 625 apartments, row houses, and live/work units.

Aside from the coworking space, grocery store, and café, amenities will include two outdoor pools, a gym, a spin studio, a yoga room, a pet spa, a dog run, and a catering kitchen.

Construction is set to start in the second half of 2022, with the opening tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2024.

“As East Austin continues to grow along with the city, it’s important to tap into the lifestyle needs of the area, and this project captures that energy by providing a unique variety of environments, services, and experiences to the residents and the community,” David Kanne, CEO of Lincoln Ventures, says in a news release.

Lincoln Ventures’ partner in the East Fifth Street project is ELV Associates, a Boston-based real estate investor and manager. Chicago-based Pappageorge Haymes Partners is the architect, and Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture is the interior designer.

In Austin, Lincoln Ventures is best known for its student housing developments, including The Ruckus, The Rukus 2.0, Moontower, and Waterloo. The company recently announced 80 Rainey, a 49-story tower that will include 644 rental units, along with bars and restaurants. The Rainey Street project is set for completion in the summer of 2025. 

Read These Next
New Parish
Austin music promoters band together to relocate venue + open new bar
WNBA court
Austin billionaires Michael and Susan Dell sink investment into WNBA
Hiatus Spa + Retreat
8 lovely ways to embrace self-care in Austin this Valentine’s Day