New tower set to rise near Austin's iconic Republic Square Park

Construction is set to get underway this spring on a 48-story office tower that will overlook downtown Austin’s Republic Square Park and Lady Bird Lake.

The project, called The Republic, is being developed by Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and Dallas-based Phoenix Property Co. in conjunction with San Francisco-based real estate investment firm DivcoWest. The developers say they have secured building permits for the project and have nailed down the first tenant. The name of the tenant wasn’t available.

The 833,000-square-foot high-rise will feature:

A 750-square-foot private terrace on each floor that has offices.

A ground-level public plaza, restaurant space, retail space, and direct access to Republic Square Park.

A 19th-floor, 50,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor space with conference rooms, a fitness center and spin room, a club room with a lounge and bar, and a sky terrace overlooking the park.

The high-rise will be built at 401 W. Fourth St., currently the site of a pay-to-park lot.

Durham, North Carolina-based Duda Paine Architects is designing the office tower; renderings show the sleek, modern style will be highlighted by an abundance of glass. (Duda Paine also designed downtown Austin’s iconic Frost Bank Tower.) Houston-based Harvey-Cleary is The Republic’s general contractor.

“The building represents Austin’s spirit and dynamic lifestyle — and we believe The Republic will be a modern hub for top talent,” Seth Johnston, senior vice president of Lincoln Property, says in a news release. “We have been intentional about every design feature throughout our process. From the moment you arrive at The Republic, you will be immersed in the beauty of our city, whether from a private terrace, shared amenity space, or the ground-level plaza.”