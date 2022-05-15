There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

If the idea of a resort-style community on Lake Travis, where neighbors drive golf carts to each other's homes and to restaurants for nights out, appeals to you, then put Point Venture on your list.

"The entire neighborhood is a hidden gem," says Realtor Kristi Adamcik, with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. "I jokingly call it a drinking community with a boating problem. When you live here, it's like being on vacation every day."

Adamcik, who has lived in Point Venture for the past seven years, lists off an impressive array of amenities: a private waterfront park with disc golf, a sandy beach, boat ramp, golf course, floating restaurant, sports bar, gym, pool, and multiple sports courts.

The tight-knit community is also a big draw, with various social gatherings and activities throughout the year.

"This small lakeside oasis is unlike any other neighborhood I have ever been fortunate to live in," she says. "It’s not just the fabulous amenities, beautiful custom homes, and sparkling Lake Travis views, but the neighbors who are so quick to lend a helping hand, throw a fun party, and enjoy life on the lake. Everyone here agrees that we are all too blessed to be stressed in our little slice of paradise."

Adamcik offered up a few more of her personal favorites about life in Point Venture. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"The newest addition to Point Venture is the floating restaurant on Lake Travis called Captain Pete’s Boathouse. You can come by car, boat, or golf cart," she says. "Grab a drink at the Caddie Shack, which has cornhole tournaments, live music, and trivia nights."

You'll have "the best fajitas of your life at Casa Mexico," Adamcik also says, or can spend a day wine-tasting at Flat Creek Winery.

Where to play

In addition to Point Venture’s private, 50-acre park, make sure to take in the magnificent views on a hike at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge.

Venture into Lago Vista to buy some new clothes from The Wild Navy or indulge in a spa day at Addicted to Glamour with nails by Sarah and a massage by Tanya.

Where to live

"Every home in Point Venture is unique among itself," Adamcik says. "Homes here are so different from one to the next — cookie-cutter they are not!"

Some homes have reverse floorplans, where the living, kitchen, and owners suite is upstairs to take advantage of the gorgeous lake views. Balconies are common to enjoy the sunsets.

Some homes back to the golf course, and at 7 pm the entire greens can become your playground and backyard, Adamcik says.

Homes are custom-designed by excellent builders, and due to the small and limited size of this waterfront village, it is a sought-after place to raise a family or retire.

One of Adamcik's favorite recent listings is 18500 Lakehead Cir., a custom-built, one-owner, Texas-style ranch home designed by the award-winning architect Rick O’Donnell. It features meticulous detail and was thoughtfully planned to preserve the mature oak trees on the large .4 acre property situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Another is 205 Lakefront Dr. for its phenomenal Lake Travis views and detailed features inside, including the Brazilian hardwood cherry floors, top-of-the-line Sub-Zero appliances, modern Grohe fixtures, and dual decks to entertain on sunny lake days.

One home that Adamcik had the pleasure to sell twice is 19015 Venture Dr.

"It was my first home where I personally lived in Point Venture," she says. "We are now on home No. 3 in this lovely community. Not only did it back to the golf course, it has incredible Lake Travis views from the front. I sold the home to its second owner, then again represented that seller when he decided to move on. The current third owners are friends with whom I had the pleasure of selling their home in Round Rock so they could come and enjoy lake life here."

Nan Howell, the current owner, says “Kristi will always be our Realtor! She took excellent care of us and was always there for a quick and very professional answer, no matter what time of the day. She looked out for our interest every step of the way. I will always recommend Kristi to friends and family."

