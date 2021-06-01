There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Even though Lesley Link Collins spent a few years living in New York City, went to college at Pepperdine in Malibu, and nearly moved to East Africa after stumbling upon a five-star resort job there while on vacation, it was Tarrytown that always had her heart.

After growing up there, Collins returned to raise her family in the welcoming and friendly neighborhood. Her parents still live in the area as well, and she often runs into childhood friends and new acquaintances while out for a walk.

Now the Kuper Sotheby's agent knows Tarrytown like the back of her hand and uses that insider intel to help her clients buy and sell their dream homes. She wants everyone to be able to experience the quiet, walkable streets and excellent schools — "Tarrytown has a certain nostalgia for me of a happy childhood," she says, "and I want the same for my kids."

Collins offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Tarrytown. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

The list is long and delicious: Maudie's Cafe, 68 Degrees, Tumble 22, Hula Hut, Abel's on the Lake, Thundercloud Subs, Tiny Boxwoods, Mozart's Coffee Roasters. "There's no shortage of good food and drink around here, that's for sure!" says Collins.

Where to play

"Obviously it's such a perk to be so close to both Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin, but the hiking and biking in Reed Park and Triangle Park — and up the city's highest point, Mount Bonnell, — provides so much beautiful scenery," says Collins.

Set on the shores of Lake Austin, Laguna Gloria is the 14-acre campus of The Contemporary Austin that offers not just interesting exhibits and installations but also community events and fun classes for all ages.

"My kids are always meeting their friends at West Austin Youth Association," she says.

Where to live

2100 Rockmoor Ave. is one of my favorite homes that I sold to buyers who also happened to be my friends. They had moved back to Austin from Houston after 15 years, and she knew she wanted to be in Tarrytown.

This wonderful home comes with historical significance. The side apartment dates back to the 1920s and seems to have been the first structure built on the property — it's said that this structure was used as a Wells Fargo stop. The front of the house was built in the '40s, and legend says it served as a tavern for local fisherman as well as a brothel. Of course, with a history this interesting my clients just had to have it.

---

Lesley Link Collins lives, works, and plays in Tarrytown. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email lesley.collins@kupersir.com, or call 512-633-5481.