1209 N. Weston Ln.

Austin, TX 78733

Neighborhood: Rob Roy on the Lake

Style: European

Square footage: 8,357

Beds: 5

Baths: 6 full, 2 partial

Price: Price upon request

The lowdown: This estate — and estate is truly the right word for it — features high-end interior materials and craftsmanship, including intricate hand-carved fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling leaded glass windows, and two grand staircases lined with custom iron railings that wrap around the two-story balcony.

The two-story-high formal living room is fit for a king and queen, with its walls of glass that perfectly capture the stunning Lake Austin views and, across the lake, pastoral preserve land. And speaking of the lake, the home also includes 200 feet of private waterfront.

Another huge selling point is the stunning gourmet kitchen, outfitted with a 60-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator, six-burner Viking stove, double ovens, and an 11-foot-long island. This chef's masterpiece was designed with extra storage for entertainment supplies, as well as a grand and well-appointed bar.

The incredible primary suite is located on the first floor, with a spectacular bathroom, high ceilings, large dressing room, a stunning fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows boasting more lake views. Upstairs are four large guest rooms with ensuite bathrooms, as well as a large guest apartment with a separate family room and fully outfitted kitchen.

The home boasts a gorgeous theater room that's large enough to accommodate 10 guests, as well as a handsome billiards room with soaring ceilings and a fully loaded bar, dishwasher, microwave oven, and wine chiller.

Outdoors you will find the ultimate luxurious waterfront lifestyle, including a double slip boat dock that's roofed with an enormous party deck, all connected to an extended entertainment patio, a serene lap pool, hot tub, large outdoor kitchen, and several covered verandas. The private estate is perfectly landscaped and features towering oak and cypress trees throughout the one-acre-plus property.

This home is on the market with Lauri Mcnevin of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos and details, and contact the agent at 310-924-2402 or lauri.mcnevin@sothebysrealty.com.