New build-to-rent development opens doors in booming Austin suburb

A Houston real estate developer that specializes in build-to-rent homes has entered the Austin market with a 48-duplex community in Georgetown.

The developer, Wan Bridge Group, says the three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes are going up at Georgetown Heights, which is sandwiched between I-35 to the southeast and Lakeway Drive to the northwest. The rental duplexes, along Northwood Drive, range from 1,496 to 2,580 square feet.

Monthly rents start at $2,375. Some residents already have moved into Georgetown Heights. A ribbon-cutting ceremony recently was held at Georgetown Heights, where construction kicked off last September.

“Residents can expect all the Wan Bridge trademark qualities like modern, thoughtful designs, high-quality finishes, excellent service from our property management service, and 24/7 maintenance,” Ting Qiao, CEO of Wan Bridge, says in a news release.

Qiao tells CultureMap that seven more Wan Bridge build-to-rent communities are in the pipeline for the Austin area.

Each home at Georgetown Heights features energy-efficient appliances, a two-car garage, a private yard, a “smart home” package, and an open floor plan. Property maintenance includes lawn care and pest control services, replacement of filters and lightbulbs.

Georgetown Heights helps meet the demand for housing in fast-growing Georgetown.

From 2010 to 2020, the population of the Williamson County suburb soared by nearly 42 percent. With a growth rate of 10.5 percent from July 2021 to July 2022, Georgetown ranked as the country’s fastest-growing city with at least 50,000 residents.

Founded in 2016, Wan Bridge already operates two rental communities in Dallas-Fort Worth and 11 rental communities in the Houston metro area (including one community that’s under construction).