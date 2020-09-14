1213 Castle Hill St.

Austin, TX 78703

Neighborhood: Clarksville

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 4,175

Beds: 3

Baths: 4

Price: $2,480,000

The lowdown: Want the Austin city lifestyle without downtown's limitations? That's what this unique, four-story home in the Clarksville neighborhood offers. This sleek retreat is unlike anything you've seen in Austin. As if the striking city and Capitol views weren't enough, the cool contemporary comes with an elevator, sound-proof recording studio, home theater, and an entire floor just for the owner's suite, complete with a private deck. The guest house can be a cozy visitor hideaway, artist studio, and more. There is plenty of parking for all your toys with a two-car garage and gated drive.

---

This home is on the market with Lori Galloway and Janet Dean of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.