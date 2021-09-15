Sleek, sophisticated, and modern, The Bowen is the very definition of chic living in Austin. It's also the first high-rise in the trendy Domain area, bringing a lifestyle like no other with its curated interiors and stellar amenity spaces.

The building is currently pre-leasing for fall 2021 move-ins, but you can get a closer look at your possible new home right now.

The location

An upscale urban and pedestrian lifestyle is yours, with delectable dining, incredible shopping, thriving arts and cultural venues, buzzing nightlife, and exciting entertainment all at your doorstep. Savor a meal at North Italia, stock up on groceries at Whole Foods, raise a glass at Cru, or share dessert at Copper Restaurant & Dessert Lounge.

Situated on Gracie Kiltz Lane in The Domain South End, The Bowen is accessible to the business district in downtown Austin, just minutes from Tesla in North Austin, close to the Apple campus, and puts Amazon, Facebook, and Expedia in your backyard at the Domain 10 office tower.

Its homes

Take your pick from visually stunning studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes, plus a handful of three-bedroom penthouse suites. The interior details are on par with what you'd find in a luxury home, with apron-front sinks, quartz countertops, and designer fixtures all standard.

Its amenities

Five-star living is the name of the game here, complete with a boutique bar and concierge service. Work out in the club-quality fitness center, take a dip in the resort-style pool (or just relax in the cabanas or on the sun deck), or kick back in the clubroom and resident lounge.

Your four-legged friends also get first-rate treatment with a dog run, bark park, and pet spa. There's a coworking space for day and a private dining room for evening entertaining, as well as electric vehicle charging stations and controlled-access parking.

Its info

You can take a virtual tour and apply now by visiting The Bowen's website.