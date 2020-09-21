104 Laura Ln.

Rollingwood, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Rollingwood

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 6,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial

Price: $3,600,000

The lowdown: A timeless Georgian manor designed in true English style, this exceptional home has it all, from intimate living spaces to ensuite bedrooms. It was built with care by Woodworth Homes of Austin with additions and renovations by Guy Rollins, Architect, and Dingwall Builders. A guest suite with its own balcony offers a private retreat, while the studio/loft works as a flex room with tons of extra storage. An Amdega conservatory from England adds living space to stargaze and enjoy the outdoors, all while remaining inside. Lush landscaping throughout the property excites the gardener in us all.

---

This home is on the market with Janet Hewlett of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.