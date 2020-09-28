15102 and 15104 Rainbow One St.

Austin, TX 78734

Neighborhood: Travis Landing

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 840, with an 18.1-acre lot

Beds: 1

Baths: 1

Price: $1,200,000

The lowdown: This is one of those situations where "rare opportunity" doesn't even begin to convey the uniqueness of the property. It is one of the last waterfront lots left with deeded access to the deepest part of Lake Travis, all encompassing approximately 18 acres in Travis Landing. That means you will never experience issues with crossing someone else's property to get to the lake. You can even put in a boat dock if you choose. A meticulously renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage is also included, and it is currently occupied with a tenant. Located just 40 minutes outside of Austin, the property is also close to Steiner Ranch and Lakeway, and is zoned for the Lake Travis ISD.

---

