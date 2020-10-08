A lot of companies have taken these past few months to reassess their brands, and Moreland Properties is no exception.

The most established residential real estate brokerage in Greater Austin and Lake Travis has honored its past, present, and future with not only a new logo, but a deeper commitment to its four core values: principle, quality, people, and happiness.

"I think what struck me most is when our marketing team explained the columns of the M signify the brokerage's agents as pillars of the community," says founder and owner Emily Moreland. "That's what means the most to me. Yes, our agents are the best in the business. Yes, they are passionate about what they do. And, yes, they are truly wonderful people that work with integrity and give back to the community that has provided for us for so long."

Moreland founded the brokerage in 1986, after spending eight years negotiating residential deals in Austin and Houston, as well as ranchland in Coryell County. When glass ceilings were barely cracked, much less broken, Moreland gathered a few like-minded Realtors, hired an accountant, and started Moreland Properties.

Now, almost 35 years later, Moreland has grown to over 80 agents and 20 staff members in three offices that serve Greater Austin, Lake Travis, and Central Texas.

"Our model focuses on growing the businesses of each of our agents, not the size of our roster," says Moreland. "Oh, sure, I've been asked to expand to San Antonio and Houston, but how would I be able to go to our sales meetings every week, know our agents' kids’ names, or be right there if they have a question?"

It's this mindset that has helped Moreland Properties propel itself forward. The per agent average production is $11 million, with sales exceeding $1 billion for the last two years.

Organizations that recognize industry excellence, such as The Residential Real Estate Awards, The Platinum Top 50, and Luxury League, are largely populated with Moreland agents. Last year, 10 agents of the Elite 25 Austin hailed from Moreland — the most of any local or national brokerage.

Also last year, The Austin Business Journal named Moreland Properties one of the Top 10 Women-Led Companies in Austin.

"Our mix of skilled agents and how they work together is 100 percent responsible for our success," says COO Sarah Railey. "They are their client's lifetime real estate advisors, and they deserve the best from their brokerage. That's why our cohesive leadership and staff continue to enhance the Moreland experience, and that forward-thinking is represented in our new branding."

The new logo has transformed from all lowercase to all capitals, signifying the brand's tradition and steadfastness. Retaining its signature shade of "Moreland Green" in the center of a modern, bold, figurative M honors its legacy. The two additional shades of green, "Heritage" and "Onward," join to represent the past, present, and future, brightening as the mark progresses.

Additionally, the abstract M is not comprised of one line, but rather three columns, symbolic of the tight-knit, collaborative group of individuals that make Moreland Properties the success that it is.

"The complete look is simple, striking, and absolutely reflects where we came from, who we are, and where we're going, together," says Railey.

---

