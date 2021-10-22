2014 Goodrich Avenue

Austin, TX 78704

Neighborhood: Zilker

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 3,436

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $2,300,000

The lowdown: Located in a highly walkable Zilker location, this stunning and spacious urban home provides peace and privacy only steps away from parks, restaurants, and more.

This warm contemporary home features large windows, an abundance of natural light, and multiple outdoor living spaces including a rooftop deck with a city view.

The large open kitchen includes a 20-foot marble island, Jenn-Air appliances, plenty of cabinets, and ample seating and entertaining space. The spacious primary suite features high ceilings, a private balcony, a walk-in closet, and a stunning primary bathroom with a walk-in Carrara marble shower and a free-standing tub.

The private fenced-in pool receives lots of sunshine, and there is also a patio, play area, a three-hole putting green, and pet-friendly turf with a sprinkler system.

Smart features include remote controlled/voice-activated blinds in the main bedroom and on the first floor, smart lights, a Tesla charging station in the oversized two-car garage (and there are two additional off-street parking spaces), and UV lights on both HVACs. It's the perfect city home in one of South Austin's hottest neighborhoods.

---

This home is on the market with Carl Shurr of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.