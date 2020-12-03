$1 billion Domain-style development to reshape South Austin shopping center

South Austin is poised to get a Domain-like, mixed-use development with as much as 3 million square feet of office, residential, and retail space.

Commercial real estate developer and manager Barshop & Oles Co. unveiled a proposed redevelopment on December 3 of its Brodie Oaks Shopping Center, located at South Capital of Texas Highway and South Lamar Boulevard. The estimated $1 billion project eventually could feature 1,600 apartments and condos, 1.1 million square feet of offices, 450 hotel rooms, and 140,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Currently, Brodie Oaks, at 4021 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., comprises 365,000 square feet of retail and office space on a 38-acre site. The new project’s 3 million square feet would represent almost 10 times more space than the current square footage. By comparison, the adjoining Domain and Domain Northside mixed-use developments in North Austin are about 1.8 million square feet.

As part of the redo of the Brodie Oaks site, Barshop & Oles envisions transforming 13.7 acres of parking lots and building areas into green space. A new trailhead and public access area would connect the site to the neighboring Barton Springs Greenbelt, and the revamped site itself would provide almost one mile of trails and nearly 1.9 miles of pedestrian walkways and bike paths.

The new concept remains in the planning stages and at some point must be authorized by the City of Austin. If the Brodie Oaks redevelopment gets the city’s stamp of approval, construction could start in late 2022 or early 2023. Barshop & Oles expects the full build-out of the project to take about 10 years.

“The renewed Brodie Oaks will be a South and Southwest Austin destination for residents, businesses, restaurants and retailers, shoppers, parkgoers, and events that will rival that of any other in Austin,” Milo Burdette, a partner at Austin-based Barshop & Oles, says in a release.

The shopping center, which opened in 1982, is about a mile and a half southeast of the 1.4 million-square-foot Barton Creek Square enclosed mall. Current tenants include Sprouts Farmers Market, Hobby Lobby, Pinthouse Pizza, The Park on South Lamar, Olive Garden, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Freebirds World Burritos, Pok-e-Jo’s Smokehouse, and Starbucks.