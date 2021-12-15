New $3 billion project in Austin’s ‘second downtown’ is officially underway

Austin’s “second downtown” is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Work has gotten underway on a new neighbor for North Austin’s mixed-use Domain and Domain Northside developments. Construction just began on the first phase of Uptown ATX, a $3 billion, 66-acre master-planned neighborhood. The project will dramatically enlarge Austin’s so-called “second downtown,” along Burnet Road near North MoPac Expressway.

Uptown ATX, formerly known as Broadmoor, eventually will feature nearly 7 million square feet of offices, apartments, stores, and hotel space, as well as a new MetroRail station. The site already is home to IBM’s Austin campus.

Brandywine Realty Trust and Canyon Partners Real Estate are developing the first phase of Uptown ATX — a $328 million mixed-use project called One Uptown. The 5-acre first phase will offer:

A 14-story building with 348,000 square feet of offices.

341 apartments complemented by a resort-style pool, a 3,100-square-foot fitness center, and a 5,000-square-foot clubroom. The apartments will include units dedicated to affordable housing.

15,000 square feet of street-level retail.

A six-story parking garage.

“This community brings unmatched lifestyle and work experiences, and is intentionally designed to prioritize bold architecture, community connections, green space, walkability, and mass transit access,” Jerry Sweeney, president and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, says in a news release.

The office component of One Uptown is targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2023, with the apartments on track to be finished in the second quarter of 2024.