Home » Real Estate
Gargantuan growth

New $3 billion project in Austin’s ‘second downtown’ is officially underway

New $3 billion project in Austin’s ‘second downtown’ is underway

By
Uptown ATX rendering
Uptown ATX is rightly termed "Austin's second downtown." Courtesy of Brandywine Realty Trust
One Uptown ATX rendering
The One Uptown portion of the project is now underway. Courtesy of Brandywine Realty Trust
One Uptown ATX rendering
Uptown ATX, shown here from a Burnet Road perspective, will include offices, apartments, retail, a hotel, and a new MetroRail station. Courtesy of Brandywine Realty Trust
Uptown ATX rendering
One Uptown ATX rendering
One Uptown ATX rendering

Austin’s “second downtown” is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Work has gotten underway on a new neighbor for North Austin’s mixed-use Domain and Domain Northside developments. Construction just began on the first phase of Uptown ATX, a $3 billion, 66-acre master-planned neighborhood. The project will dramatically enlarge Austin’s so-called “second downtown,” along Burnet Road near North MoPac Expressway. 

Uptown ATX, formerly known as Broadmoor, eventually will feature nearly 7 million square feet of offices, apartments, stores, and hotel space, as well as a new MetroRail station. The site already is home to IBM’s Austin campus.

Brandywine Realty Trust and Canyon Partners Real Estate are developing the first phase of Uptown ATX — a $328 million mixed-use project called One Uptown. The 5-acre first phase will offer:

  • A 14-story building with 348,000 square feet of offices.
  • 341 apartments complemented by a resort-style pool, a 3,100-square-foot fitness center, and a 5,000-square-foot clubroom. The apartments will include units dedicated to affordable housing.
  • 15,000 square feet of street-level retail.
  • A six-story parking garage.

“This community brings unmatched lifestyle and work experiences, and is intentionally designed to prioritize bold architecture, community connections, green space, walkability, and mass transit access,” Jerry Sweeney, president and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, says in a news release.  

The office component of One Uptown is targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2023, with the apartments on track to be finished in the second quarter of 2024.

Read These Next
Cedar Park tower
Austin suburb attracts $400M hotel, convention, and retail complex
One model wears a black Bumble branded shirt, another wears a yellow and cream Bumble branded varsity sweater.
Austin-based Bumble makes new move with buzzworthy clothing line
holiday gift package
Austin makes naughty list as one of worst metros for porch pirates