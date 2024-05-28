Your Expert Guide
Bryker Woods: Urban living with old-fashioned storybook charm
Born and raised in Central Austin, real estate agent Katherine Beckworth is intimately familiar with the neighborhood of Bryker Woods.
“With tree-lined streets, charming bungalows, and a close-knit community, this neighborhood is a throwback to the days of my childhood,” she says.
It also has an incredibly convenient location, with easy access to restaurants, recreational activities, downtown, and The University of Texas at Austin.
When she's not working, Katherine is actively involved in her local community, volunteering at her children's schools, the Helping Hand Home for Children, and the Colorado River Authority.
She also has a deep love for travel, mahjong, and the next great audiobook. Growing up, she worked for her dad, a demographer, in the summers, so she’s a “wizard” with a map, which has definitely come in handy on those trips.
Katherine offered up some of her personal favorites about life in Bryker Woods. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Charmingly tucked into the neighborhood, Tiny Boxwoods is a picturesque place for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch — and it’s one of Katherine’s favorites.
Don’t miss Tiny’s Milk + Cookies, a sister spot that’s close by in Kerbey Lane Village. It’s a walk-up bakery and cookie counter with fresh bread and pastries along with homemade ice cream.
For a morning cup of joe, Katherine heads to Anderson’s Coffee, which has been serving Austin since 1972.
Where to play
Bailey Neighborhood Park is great for the whole family and features a shaded picnic area, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and a splash pad.
Where to live
"The homes in Bryker Woods are typically more traditional, older homes with sweet charm," says Katherine. "Many of the homes have had updates and renovations, but there is still a lot of opportunity to find something that you can personalize to your needs and liking."
---
