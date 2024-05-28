Your Expert Guide
Ask real estate agent John Blood what brought him to Westlake, and he’ll tell you in three words: “Location, location, location.” That was true 15 years ago when he and his family moved to the neighborhood, and it’s just as true now.
“We were originally drawn to the top-rated Eanes ISD and the proximity to downtown and the airport, due to fairly frequent work travel at that time,” he says. “It’s also only five minutes to restaurants and shopping, and we love the closeness to various outdoor activities like hiking and biking on a variety of greenbelt trails.”
The vibrant, welcoming spirit also makes Westlake a special community, according to John. “It’s all the best that Austin has to offer, right in your backyard.”
John’s expertise in the local real estate market is only matched by his financial background. In addition to being a Realtor, he’s the owner and CIO of a wealth management firm. So not only does he help clients find their dream homes, but he can also offer counsel on financial decisions related to this important investment and more.
John offered up some of his personal favorites about life in Westlake. Here's his guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
The family-owned Las Palomas Restaurant-Bar is a staple for John — and for many Austinites who are lured in time and again by signature Mexican dishes like chile rellenos, chicken mole, and carne asada. And when he’s craving tacos, it’s Tacodeli. There’s one right in the neighborhood.
Other recommendations include The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen, which has seasonal, fresh flavors to perfectly pair with any glass of vino, and Jack Allen's Kitchen for a Southern comfort-food fix.
For a cup of joe, nothing beats Summer Moon Coffee for John; they roast their coffee beans over Texas oak for an unmatched flavor.
Where to play
One of the beautiful things about Westlake is how accessible Mother Nature is. From Zilker Park to the trails around Lady Bird Lake and various points along the Barton Creek Greenbelt, there is always a reason to get outside for hiking, biking, picnicking, relaxing, and more.
John also recommends Barton Creek Country Club for its four award-winning golf courses along with tennis courts and incredible wellness and spa amenities.
What to see
Catch the golden hour at Pennybacker Bridge, also known as the Austin 360 Bridge. It’s only a short, 10-minute hike on the Lake Austin/360 Bridge Overlook Trail to reach the best sunset views.
Where to live
“Westlake offers diverse housing options ranging from luxurious estate homes on Lake Austin, to townhomes that offer the convenience of a turnkey lifestyle, to smaller bungalow-style homes tucked into neighborhoods in Westlake Hills and Hill Country enclaves,” says John. “There is truly something for everyone!”
