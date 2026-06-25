A new local housing report has revealed an encouraging trend for potential homebuyers: the recent spring boom in activity for Austin's housing market is showing signs of continuing into the summer, offering more opportunities and improved predictability for buyers.
The May 2026 Central Texas Housing Report form Unlock MLS that revealed pending sales in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metropolitan statistical area (MSA) grew 14.3 percent from last May, producing 3,310 pending home sales last month. April saw a similarly elevated level of pending sales, at 3,411 transactions, which the report says has been "reinforcing the durability of buyer demand across the region."
Median housing prices in the Austin MSA dipped less than one percent from May 2025 to $440,000, and 2,953 homes were sold across the metro last month. There were over 12,500 active home listings on the market, and nearly 4,800 were new listings.
May's housing data suggests buyers are "increasingly adapting to current market conditions rather than waiting for perfect circumstances to make a move," according to Unlock MLS market research advisor Vaike O' Grady. Affordability challenges and economic uncertainty are still major obstacles, but that hasn't stopped buyers.
"We’re also seeing encouraging signs of stability across key indicators, including home prices, days on market and close-to-list price ratios," O'Grady said. "Together, those trends point to a market that is functioning in a healthy and predictable way, giving both buyers and sellers greater confidence as they navigate their next move."
This is the housing summary for the City of Austin from May 2026 and its comparison to the previous year, per the report:
- Residential homes sold: 1,076, a 4.6 percent increase from last May
- Median price for residential homes: $595,000, a 0.5 percent increase from last May
- New home listings on the market: 1,757 homes, a 19.5 percent decrease from last May
- Active home listings on the market: 4,374 homes, a 24.5 percent decrease from last May
- Pending sales: 1,157, a 15.9 percent increase from last May
- Months of inventory: 4.4 months, a 1.2-month decrease from last May
- Total dollar volume of homes sold: $843,057,619, a 3.4 percent increase from last May
- Average close to list price: 95.2 percent, up from 94.6 percent in May 2025
Unlock MLS and Austin Board of Realtors president John Crowe said Central Texas still holds a reputation as "one of the most dynamic regions in the country," and the sustained buyer activity from spring to summer "reflects the strength" of the region.
"For consumers, one of the biggest benefits of today's market is having the ability to be more intentional about their next move," Crowe said. "Rather than racing against rapidly changing conditions, buyers and sellers have an opportunity to evaluate their options, ask questions and make informed decisions."
County-wide Central Texas housing trends in May 2026
Travis County
Home sales increased 1.6 percent year-over-year with 1,353 homes sold last month, and median prices fell 3.9 percent from last year to just under $535,000. There were 6,096 active listings on the market in May, and 2,308 new listings. Pending sales grew 20.3 percent from May 2025 to 1,524 transactions.
Williamson County
Home sales grew nearly two percent year-over-year, with 1,063 homes sold in May. Median prices fell 4.5 percent to $406,000. There were 1,124 pending sales last month, 3,722 active listings, and 1,552 new listings on the market.
Hays County
Hays County home sales plummeted 28.7 percent year-over-year with only 375 homes sold in May. Median prices increased by 1.6 percent year-over-year to $390,000. There were 628 new listings added on the market last month, and 1,751 active home listings. Pending sales fell by 7.4 percent to 462 transactions.
Bastrop County
A total 117 homes sold last month in a 9.3 percent increase from the previous year. Median prices were flat year-over-year at $350,000. Active listings in the area totaled 719 homes, a decrease of 5.1 percent from 2025, and 222 new listings were added on the market. Pending sales increased by nearly eight percent to 150 transactions.
Caldwell County
Only 45 homes were sold in May, which is 6.3 percent less than last year. Median prices fell 20.5 percent from last year to $250,000. There were 76 new home listings put on the market last month, and 220 total active listings. There were only 50 pending sales in Caldwell County last month.