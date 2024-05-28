Your Expert Guide
Santa Rita Ranch - Liberty Hill: Fun, resort-style living that makes every day a vacation
There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side.
Real estate agent TIjana Jones may consider herself to be Santa Rita Ranch’s top fan, but she's not alone. The new master-planned community in Liberty Hill has garnered multiple awards and nods, including recognition as Community Of The Year four years in a row.
“Santa Rita Ranch caters to people who want to live in a peaceful area that still has easy access to the shops, the highway, and downtown Austin,” says Tijana. “Most importantly, H-E-B is within four minutes!”
But you may not want to leave home at all, what with the community’s resort-inspired lifestyle that includes trails, lakes, and parks; multiple pools and waterslides; a wellness barn; a clubhouse; and so much more.
“We have more than $80 million in amenities and we also have our own Director of Fun, who is responsible for all the incredible events each month.” says Tijana. “And our neighborhood is so family-friendly, too.”
When she’s not working — or playing in Santa Rita Ranch — you’ll probably find Tijana practicing the piano or cooking and baking at home, which she adores. She’s also fluent in five languages: English, Serbian, Bosnian, Croatian, and Montenegrin.
Tijana offered up some of her personal favorites about life in Santa Rita Ranch. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
“Santa Rita Ranch has several different food trucks coming in every month,” says Tijana. “I love exploring them; there is always a great variety.”
Where to play
“My favorite gem in the Santa Rita Ranch is The Green Play Park,” says Tijana. “It is great for kiddos of all ages — and for adults to relax, too.” She also loves the two resort-style pools, which are “always relaxing and a hit with both kids and adults alike.”
Where to live
“This community has a bit for everyone with 12 different builders,” says Tijana. “All homes have a modern look and feel but vary in style, with some more traditional, transitional, or cottage-inspired and others more of a Mediterranean estate aesthetic.”
Prices accommodate a range of budgets, too, from the mid-$300s to $1.2 million on average.
You can also choose your school district, as Santa Rita Ranch has homes for sale in both Liberty Hill ISD and Georgetown ISD. The community also has four of its own onsite schools for consideration.
