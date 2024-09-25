The Greater Good Life
The advantages of sustainable living in East Austin’s Whisper Valley
Named Austin’s 2023 Master-Planned Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, Whisper Valley is a 2,063-acre community focused on sustainability, healthy living, technology, and affordability. Developed by Taurus Investment Holdings, this innovative community has created the blueprint for residential master-planned communities of the future.
Located on rolling terrain in East Austin, Whisper Valley homes are extremely energy efficient, tech-savvy and served by Google Fiber and AT&T 5G Fiber, offering future-proof homes that are zero energy-capable.
Whisper Valley is powered by the innovative EcoSmart Solution, a green energy supply system that uses a GeoGrid to harness the renewable geothermal energy of the earth, reducing energy consumption by up to 70 percent. When paired with solar PV to generate electricity, this reduces monthly electric bills to almost nothing.
In addition to a great lifestyle, homeowners living in Whisper Valley enjoy these unique benefits :
- Zero energy-capable homes lower monthly bills. Homeowners experience significantly reduced electric bills thanks to these cleaner energy sources. Savings can range from $1,250 to $3,000 a year in monthly electric bills.
- 30% tax credit on home’s geothermal and solar system, including the ground source heat pump (GSHP) and the solar panels, providing thousands of dollars in immediate savings in the first year of ownership.
- Enhanced resilience. Protect your home from extreme weather events and lessen strain on the Texas energy grid.
- Increased home value. EcoSmart adds value to your property with sustainable, future-proof technology.
- Savings on equipment replacement costs. A geothermal heating and cooling system lasts 20-25 years, which is about double the life of a traditional HVAC system.
- Protection against rising costs. Shield yourself from fluctuating energy prices and future-proof your investment.
- Carbon emission reduction via demand reduction and on-site energy generation system by EcoSmart.
- No noisy outdoor HVAC condensers. GSHPs are installed inside the home and make no noise, creating quiet and peaceful living.
- Personal energy monitoring that informs homeowners about better energy behaviors that can help owners reduce their energy usage to zero and possibly generate utility bill credits
- Homes are pre-wired for garage-mounted EV chargers.
In addition, Whisper Valley offers a variety of outstanding builders and innovative home designs.
New homes currently range from the high $200s to $600s with a wide range of lifestyles, from duplexes to single-family homes on homesites ranging in size from 35-foot, 40-foot, and 50-foot lots.
Pick your new home.Photo courtesy of Whisper Valley
Outstanding builders include Pacesetter Homes, GFO Home, Thurman Homes, AHA Dream Homes, and Terrata Homes. Two new builders are opening later this fall: Top national builder Richmond American Homes will be offering one and two-story homes from the low $400s, and innovative builder InstaBuilt Homes will offer two product lines ranging from the upper $200s to $400s.
700-acres of parks and green spaces
Whisper Valley features 700 acres of green space, parks, and amenities to suit anyone’s desire to exercise or just enjoy nature.
The crown jewel of the community is the future Whisper Valley Park, a 600-acre public park located within the community. Whisper Valley Park will include nature trails and picnic areas, manicured open space, playgrounds, shade structures, community gardens, a natural amphitheater for events, and more.
Bring the whole fam to the playground.Photo courtesy of Whisper Valley
The park will also become the centerpiece of a new master trail plan that will ultimately connect the City of Austin’s 4,000-acre Walter E. Long Park & Lake, the Travis County 14-mile trail system, and the East Metropolitan Park through Whisper Valley, offering an estimated 20 miles of trails.
Professionally managed organic gardens
Whisper Valley also has large organic gardens professionally managed by a community farmer that grows nutritious vegetables for residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
Start finding recipes for all those fresh veggies.Photo courtesy of Whisper Valley
Great amenities
Known as the Discovery Center, the community amenity center features a resort-style pool, fitness center, activity rooms, and a demonstration kitchen for community events, classes, and activities.
Of course Fido has his own park, too.Photo courtesy of Whisper Valley
Pocket parks and playgrounds are located throughout each neighborhood, connected by nature trails leading to a spacious dog park and Certified Wildlife Habitat.
A fun lifestyle
The community’s lifestyle director plans and hosts dozens of fun activities for all ages every month, including a monthly artisan market, fitness classes including yoga, cooking demonstrations, kids’ activities, wine tastings, food truck dinners, holiday events and celebrations, and more.
Join your neighbors for yoga and other activities.Photo courtesy of Whisper Valley
Come live the greater good life
For more information about Whisper Valley’s sustainable lifestyle and zero energy-capable homes, visit WhisperValleyAustin.com, call 512-720-7467, or plan a visit to the community Discovery Center, located at 9400 Petrichor Blvd., just off SH 130 and 973 in East Austin.