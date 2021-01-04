Austin suburb gets spicy with hot sauce shop and new taqueria

The “most beautiful town square in Texas” just got a little saucier. Mikey V’s Hot Sauce Shop is the latest retailer to spice up the historic Georgetown Square, opening during the first weekend of the new year at 112 W. Eighth St.

The sauce parlor — which features just about every type of fiery flavor accoutrement imaginable, from Mikey V’s award-winning hot sauces to popular Texas-based salsas, rubs, jams, pepper powders, jerky, and hot pickles — moved into the space formerly occupied by Brave Vira Yoga studio, which closed permanently in April 2020.

Mikey V’s has been packing heat in the form of its hot sauces since 2012, even taking top honors at the Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival in years past and its Sam Sauce winning first place in the festival’s green-sauce category last year. Throughout the years, Mikey V’s popularity has continued to blossom, with the brand's hot sauces available at retail shops as far away as Rhode Island and Alabama, as well as at fellow sauce shops closer to home.

The company, helmed by hot sauce aficionado and owner Michael Valencia, had previously been operating out of a shop and manufacturing facility on Main Street. Last weekend, it officially made the move to Georgetown Square, enabling Mikey V’s to expand its offerings to include Texans’ favorite fare: tacos. Mikey V’s Tacos on the Square will give locals another opportunity to eat the heat once the kitchen opens in the coming weeks, and will serve up a range of tacos on house-made tortillas, including all-important breakfast tacos, alongside a selection of beer and wine.

“We are excited to start 2021 in our new building with our new concept, Mikey V’s Tacos on the Square,” a Mikey V’s Facebook post from Christmas Eve notes, with the onsite taco shop opening “hopefully mid-January. We’re waiting on the last of the equipment to arrive and, of course, the final city inspections.”

While the new Mikey V’s location is the latest development for the company, it comes on the heels of Valencia releasing his comprehensive dive into the world of hot sauce, The Complete Hot Sauce Cookbook, in November.

Despite the pandemic challenges Valencia faced in launching a new book, opening a new shop location, and expanding store offerings to include freshly made tacos, the company’s growth efforts seem to be resonating with Mikey V’s fanatics, who have taken to social media in droves to support Valencia and his spicy endeavors, welcoming the opportunity to hit the sauce even harder in 2021.