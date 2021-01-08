2 new Austin-area Whataburger restaurants may feature polarizing design

Two new Whataburger restaurants are coming to the Austin area, and they're likely to feature the burger chain’s new — and polarizing — design concept.

Filings with the State of Texas show Whataburger is preparing to build a 3,751-square-foot location at 17001 Smyers Ln. in Round Rock, near FM 620 North and O’Connor Drive. Construction on the $750,000 project is set to begin in May and be finished in September.

Meanwhile, Whataburger plans to spend more than $1.85 million on a 3,746-square-foot restaurant at 140 W. Metro Rd. in Leander, near U.S. Highway 183 North and Hero Way. That project is scheduled to start in August and be completed in October.

Jacobs Engineering Group in Dallas is designing the Round Rock location, and Castles Design Group in Houston is designing the one in Leander.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the Round Rock and Leander restaurants will be built using the chain's revamped design palette. However, it’s highly likely.

Asked for details about the two new locations, Whataburger spokesman Will Webber says: “No official announcements have been made at this time, but please stay tuned for more details as we’re closer to the openings.”

Last July, the restaurant chain unveiled its restaurant makeover. Now, new Whataburger structures typically will lack the iconic A-frame, corrugated-metal design that dates back to the 1950s. Rather, an A-frame architectural element will appear behind the chain’s “W” logo above the front entrance. Also, the reimagined exterior scales back the familiar orange-and-white color scheme.

After the summer announcement, Whataburger diehards welcomed the design refresh as futuristic and attractive, while others took too social media to bash the new look. In November, the San Antonio-based chain debuted its new-look restaurant in the Waco suburb of Bellmead.