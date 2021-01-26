Customizable neighborhood breakfast eatery hatches in North Austin

In an effort to bring better breakfast offerings to North Austin, a local couple is hatching a mix-and-match, made-from-scratch eatery that may be “eggs-actly” what the neighborhood needs.

Humpty’s Wall of Breakfast, scheduled to open February 25, is located at 8820 Burnet Rd., Ste. 502, in the space formerly occupied by Pars Mediterranean Deli. Husband-and-wife owners Sergio Martinez and Cara Silverman, who began searching for a location more than a year ago, brewed up their plan after finding the 1,500-square-foot space at the Crossroads Shopping Center. The surrounding North Austin neighborhood felt underserved in terms of fast, quality breakfast joints, the couple said.

“The idea for the concept came to us kind of out of a gap in the market,” Silverman says. “When we found ourselves in a hurry to get out the door in the morning, we found our breakfast options were limited to fast food or sit-down diners that might take too long. We wanted to create something where people could get [a meal] on the go but still have customizable, healthy options.”

Martinez and Silverman, who have a combined 40 years of restaurant experience, know you can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs, and the events of 2020 definitely scrambled their initial plans to get Humpty’s open. They signed the lease on their new space shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which, along with other delays in permitting and the like, kept pushing back their opening plans.

Now set to open with limited dine-in service, outdoor seating, pickup service, and third-party delivery, Humpty’s focuses on customizable breakfast and lunch favorites, including build-your-own sandwiches, wraps, and bowls, signature entrees, and a variety of side dishes that may soon become the real breakfast of champions. (We’re looking at you, Humpty’s Wall-fle Sticks, loaded hash brown balls, and grit sticks!)

Humpty’s also features an impressive array of house-made sauces and salsas, and a robust coffee and espresso menu with beans from local roasters. (Insider tip: Get a mid-week boost with the Over the Humpty Wednesday special, which includes a free premium drip coffee with any purchase.)

But the couple isn’t putting all their eggs in one basket. In their hunt for an ideal breakfast spot, they discovered plenty of underserved areas in Central Texas that could be home to future Humpty’s locations.

“Our goal is to expand our brand and make a thriving business. South would be great. The area out by Cedar Park is something we’d consider,” Martinez says, noting the couple wants to open as many viable locations as possible, slowly yet intentionally growing their nest egg, and potentially even taking Humpty’s nationwide.