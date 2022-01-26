Healthy restaurant chain sprouts new Austin location in West Lake Hills

A healthy fast-casual eatery that’s on a “soul-satisfying mission to radiate positively delicious vibes” is taking root in the West Lake Hills neighborhood, aiming to serve up farm-fresh food that takes locals to their happy place.

Flower Child, an Arizona-based fast-casual eatery under the Fox Restaurant Concepts umbrella that’s known for its simple yet impactful made-from-scratch meals and nourishing, customizable menu, is opening its third local restaurant at Westbank Market, at 3300 Bee Cave Rd., on Austin’s west side.

The new location is scheduled to open in late 2022, according to a release, and will mark the 11th restaurant in Texas for the concept, which currently has 28 locations across the country, with several more in the works.

Discerning Austin foodies know Flower Child already boasts two local restaurants: one downtown at 500 W. Second St. in the Seaholm District and one at Domain Northside. But for late bloomers, we’ll dish out a little more info: Flower Child is the way to eat healthfully without sacrificing flavor.

Vegetarians, vegans, paleo and keto diners, and just generally hungry noshers can dig up a bevy of fresh menu finds that are far from the garden-variety offerings — because who says clean eating has to mean boring, tasteless food?

Whether you’re in search of some dreamy avocado toast topped with the perfect “soft egg,” a freshly made salad that’s actually tasty, an ancient grains bowl or spicy tofu wrap — or just some grass-fed beef meatballs and some dang delicious mac and cheese (never mind it’s gluten-free) and an ice-cold local beer — Flower Child’s menu is designed to nourish the mind, soul, and mouth.

The new location will likewise cater to all lifestyles and eating preferences, and will feature a menu of fan favorites like the Mother Earth Bowl, with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushrooms, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed; the chopped vegetable salad, with organic greens, romaine, avocado, heirloom carrots, snap peas, radishes, baby tomatoes, cucumber, toasted sesame seeds, and ginger miso vinaigrette; and the Thai Dye Wrap, with spicy tofu, Thai basil, avocado, carrots, daikon radishes, cilantro, and snap peas.

Follow Flower Child on Instagram for updates about the new location and to check out images of some enticing made-from-scratch meals.