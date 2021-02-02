7 things to know in Austin food right now: Popular east side dive bar permanently closes

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and closings

As the saying goes, nothing gold can stay. Stay Gold, the craft cocktail, live music dive on East Cesar Chavez has closed after six years, however, the bar will not stay empty for long. As first reported by the Austin Chronicle, the second location of Long Play Lounge, which started in Highland as a collaboration between Will Tanner of Hole in the Wall, popular musician Mike Therieau, and John Doe of Los Angeles rock pioneers X, will open its second location in the east side space. According to the Chronicle, no official opening date is given, but Tanner promises a "record-centric vibe, but with more space and a stage for proper concerts."

A new chef-driven food truck has recently parked itself at Still Austin Whiskey Co. on St. Elmo Road. Helmed by hirsute North Carolina native Wes Dills, The Bearded Baking Company offers a variety of indulgent sweet and savory dishes including Bubba’s BLT (loaded with chicken-fried bacon); a savory cheesecake with caramelized onion, pesto, bacon, and arugula; and even the ATX C4 cookie made using Still’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Located within Still’s onsite Whiskey Garden at 440 East St. Elmo Rd, Ste. F, Bearded Baking Company’s full food menu is available Tuesday through Friday from 12 pm - 8 pm, and Saturday through Sunday, 11 am - 8 pm. The trailer’s brunch menu (plus cocktails from Still including a classic Bloody Mary and the adventurous Lady Marmalade) will be served on weekends from 11 am - 3 pm.

Other news and notes

The paw-sitively best part of Super Bowl Sunday is starting early at one Southwest Austin brewery. For the entire weekend leading up to the big game (February 4-7), Beerburg Brewing is throwing a barkin’-good puppy bowl party. During this time, proceeds from all purchases of its flagship American light lager, the Burg Light, will be donated to Austin Pets Alive! Additionally, good boys (and girls!) can enjoy a round of zoomies through the brewery’s massive off-leash dog park, which will be stocked with extra toys for the occasion.

What sort of TV dinner could have customers happily shelling out $35 a pop? The kind from Kemuri Tatsu-ya, that’s what. Inspired by the restaurant’s uber-popular Omakase Club, the new Kermuri TV Dinner series are actually chef-curated bento boxes, which are now available for pick-up and delivery. Each of the limited quantity dinners serves one and features an assortment of omakase favorites, including Kemuri house-smoked brisket, Yuki green beans, pesto edamame, and mini-Guaca poke (offerings may change periodically based on ingredients and seasonality). The Kemuri TV Dinner, along with to-go cocktails, sake,, and beer, are available to order online on Kemuri Tatsu-ya’s website, Wednesday through Sunday from 6 pm -10 pm.



An inspired collaboration between local noodle-cup purveyors Chop Chop and Korean favorite Oseyo makes it easy to send noods to the one you love — even if that special someone is yourself. Currently available for pre-order on Chop Chop’s website, the two operation’s collab has yielded a specialty noodle cup made with Korean ox bone broth (to celebrate the Year of the Ox, of course). Dubbed the Lunar Firecracker, the noodle cup is accompanied by Mandu dumplings with a spicy ox and shrimp filling. Cups are available while supplies last, and can be ordered for February 12 pickup from Oseyo at 1628 E. Cesar Chavez St. between 5 pm and 7 pm.



Looking for a solid early V-Day gift? Look no further than Texas Hill Country Wineries Wine Lovers Celebration. Taking place from February 1-26, the celebration is one of four self-guided passport events that the nonprofit trade association hosts throughout the year. With the purchase of the event’s digital passport, guests can enjoy up to four complimentary winery tastings a day from any of the 45 participating area wineries, including Pedernales Cellars, Becker Vineyards, and Hye Meadow Winery, among others. Passport holders can also enjoy 15 percent off on purchases of three bottles. Passport tickets are good from now until the end of February, and run $65 per individual and $100 for a couple’s passport.

As The Weeknd’s highly anticipated February 14 Super Bowl performance inches closer (and, oh yeah, some football game), local restaurants are putting out their annual gaggle of specials watch-party deals. One hard-seltzer brand, however, is looking to take its game-day contribution last for years to come. Austin-based Mighty Swell started a petition to have Super Monday (that’s the hungover Monday after the Super Bowl) recognized as a national holiday off from work. In a recent survey, more than 40 percent of workers agreed that #mightychillmonday should indeed be a national holiday.