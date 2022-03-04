Upscale Texas steakhouse grills up prime location in downtown Austin

A high-end steakhouse in San Antonio is preparing to unveil its first location in Austin.

J-Prime Steakhouse says it will open its Capital City outpost this spring at 301 Brazos St. in downtown Austin. The restaurant, which will be open seven days a week for dinner, will be inside the Whitley apartment high-rise.

J-Prime’s specialties include aged USDA prime steaks, Wagyu beef, free-range chicken, fresh seafood, and craft cocktails. It serves a variety of wines, too, and tableside top-shelf liquor carts roam the steakhouse. Among the dessert selections are Big Guy Chocolate Cake, pineapple carrot cake, fried Double Stuf Oreo cookies, strawberry shortcake, and Bananas Foster.

“Bringing J-Prime to Austin has been such an amazing endeavor for us,” Fernando Arantes, director of operations at J-Prime, says in a news release. “We are thrilled to offer the best of service and cuisine to the Austin market, as this will allow us to cater to locals and business guests who seek true indulgence, which is our culture and who we are.”

J-Prime’s Michael Conway has been tapped as general manager of the Austin location.

J-Prime’s original location, which debuted in 2014, is at 1401 N. Loop 1604 West in North San Antonio. In the eight years since its opening, J-Prime has gained acclaim as one of San Antonio’s top restaurants. It consistently ranks among the most romantic dining spots in Alamo City.