2 concepts swoop out of popular Austin food court due to 'disagreements'

Two more Austin eateries are calling it quits — but not for the most obvious reason. Korean fried chicken joint Donkey Mo’s and Roba Katsu & Teriyaki will close their locations inside H Mart's popular food court later this month, with the owner citing not the pandemic, but irreconcilable differences with the Asian supermarket chain.

“Due to disagreements with H Mart management, Roba Katsu and Donkey Mo’s will end its tenancy at the Market Eatery food court. It’s been a difficult relationship and we’re happy to be moving on,” says Min Choe, CEO of CKN Hospitality, which operates both concepts.

Roba Katsu’s last day in operation at H Mart is March 21, and Choe says he hopes to reopen the concept — home to the “juiciest and most savory pork and chicken cutlets in Austin” — at a new location in the near future, though he admits there are no immediate plans in the works.

The last day to scoop up some Korean fried chicken from Donkey Mo’s at H Mart is March 28, though the restaurant’s Lakeline Mall location will remain open for business. With closing of the H Mart spot, Choe says he is looking to expand the concept with another Austin location.

“We encourage customers to continue to visit our Lakeline Mall location, which has the same menu and is available for takeout and delivery,” Choe says. “We are also actively seeking an expansion location for Donkey Mo’s in East or South Austin.”

Local fans of Korean fare need not panic in the meantime, as fellow CKN Hospitality concept Jjim Korean Braised BBQ, which specializes in family-style servings of spicy pork rib Jjim and beef short rib Galbi Jjim, is now up and running at the Lamar Union in South Austin.