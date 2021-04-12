Iconic Southwestern restaurant grills up return to Northwest Austin neighborhood

The Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill restaurant chain is adding a third location — in a familiar Austin area neighborhood — to its local menu.

Known for its Mexican-style fare, Austin-based Z’Tejas plans to open a restaurant in a 5,280-square-foot space at Northwest Austin’s Plaza at Avery Ranch shopping center, just minutes outside of the Cedar Park suburb, according to an April 12 release from commercial real estate brokerage firm Rockspring. The center, at 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd., is adjacent to West Parmer Lane. No timetable was available for the restaurant’s debut.

In 2017, the former owner of Z’Tejas shuttered its Avery Ranch location, at 10525 W. Parmer Ln., along with three locations in Arizona. Those closures came amid the second of two bankruptcy cases.

Three years ago, a new ownership group bought four Z’Tejas restaurants out of bankruptcy, including the two existing Austin locations (on West Sixth Street and in the Arboretum). The group’s two other Z’Tejas locations are in Arizona. The Arboretum restaurant recently opened an outdoor dining area and private-event space called the Z’ecret Garden.

Rockspring represented Z’Tejas in the Avery Ranch lease, and SRS Real Estate Partners represented the landlord.