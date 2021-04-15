Austin suburb’s new senior community ‘Pyles’ on eateries from renowned Texas chef

A new senior community coming to Georgetown will feature several dining concepts led by an award-wining chef known as the founding father of modern Texas cuisine.

The Hacienda at Georgetown, a senior lifestyle community located on 13 sprawling acres near the south entrance of Sun City, is expected to open in late 2022. And at the helm of the community’s four dining venues is illustrious chef Stephan Pyles, who, in his impressive four-decade career has garnered just about every culinary accolade and award possible.

A fifth-generation Texan who has opened 23 restaurants in six different cities in the past 32 years, the James Beard Award-winning Pyles will bring his signature New Texas cuisine to the property’s fine-dining eatery and bar, yet to be named. The move will mark the region’s first fine-dining restaurant located at a senior living community, and as a culinary destination, it will be open to the public.

In addition to crafting all aspects for the restaurant, Pyles will also lead the direction for the community’s three other yet-to-be-defined dining spots, including developing the concepts, menus, presentations, and kitchen designs for each. Pyles also plans to host a series of onsite special events, including cooking demos and wine dinners.

“Food brings us together as nothing else can, shaping our memories and empowering our communities,” Pyles says. “Food truly transcends all boundaries and feeds our lifelong need to discover, which is a vital element in a long and healthy life. I’m especially looking forward to being a part of the property’s innovative community restaurant, which will be a welcome addition to the city. It will provide a new opportunity to bring together Georgetown residents of all ages to gather, dine well, and create new memories under one roof.”

The 230-residence luxury senior community, which is leasing now, is a property of Tucson-based Watermark Retirement Communities’ Élan Collection and aims to “promote vibrancy and longevity through a robust suite of programming and amenities, including a specially designed outdoor amphitheater and a fully equipped wellness center with a salon, spa, club rooms, fitness center, theater, meditation garden, and a luxury resort-like pool with cabanas.” The addition of several eateries run by the long-influential chef will no doubt elevate the community to a prestigious stature not often found in senior living facilities.

“Offering a seamless and exceptional lifestyle are hallmarks of the Watermark experience, and The Hacienda at Georgetown will be no exception,” says David Freshwater, chairman of Watermark Retirement Communities. “We’re excited to add The Hacienda at Georgetown to our prestigious Élan Collection and open the community with one of Texas’ most celebrated chefs at its helm. Chef Pyles will further enhance the daily lives of our residents and create an impactful relationship between our property and the Georgetown community.”