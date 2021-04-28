Buzzy East Austin taqueria takes the plunge with new Lake Travis food trailer

Taco lovers, rejoice! Reunion 19, the eclectic West Coast-style taqueria that moved into Austin’s east side last year, has opened a food trailer in Hudson Bend.

R19 Taqueria is located at The Waypoint Lake Travis Food Truck Park, taking up residency alongside other stationary and rotating local food trucks, including Yardbird Wing Bar and Grill, Coffee Theory, and Dulce Frida. And R19’s partnership with neighboring Infamous Brewery offers the perfect opportunity to sip a cold beer while grubbing some tacos.

Reunion 19, the brainchild of four Los Angeles foodies — chef Christopher Haydostian; mixologist Daniel Eun; Charlie Tsai; and chef Esdras Ochoa, a former semifinalist on Netflix’s The Final Table who boasts the nickname Taco King — is known and loved for its elevated yet approachable tacos, asada fries, and handspun cocktails. And taco aficionados can expect many of the LA-inspired Mexican food offerings at R19, just in what Haydostian tells CultureMap is a “more casual and relaxed environment.”

As a food trailer, R19’s menu is somewhat limited, but it does include Reunion 19 tacos, Cali burritos, mulitas, and the oh-so-decadent asada fries — all with the same veggie and meat options that are available at the brick-and-mortar taqueria.

The chefs developed original Reunion 19 concept after conducting a food-driven research excursion in Mexico, then brought some LA flavor and a little Austin style to the classics. The result: tacos to die for.

R19 Taqueria at The Waypoint is located at 4604 Weletka Dr. The food truck park is open Wednesday and Thursday from 3-9 pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-9 pm, and Sunday from noon-7 pm.