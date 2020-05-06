Home Slice temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Home Slice is temporarily closing its North Loop location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked at the popular pizza spot on Sunday, May 3, the company announced.

According to Home Slice, it is monitoring all other employees for symptoms of the novel coronavirus and no one else is showing signs of illness. The employee who tested positive is in quarantine and receiving care.

The news comes just days after Governor Greg Abbott announced restaurants across the state could reopen at 25 percent capacity. Despite the announcement, Home Slice did not reopen its dining room, instead continuing with a no-contact curbside model.

Before reopening, the company said the North Loop store, located at 501 E. 53rd St., will undergo a deep clean by a professional sanitation crew. No timeline was given for the closure, and CultureMap's request for clarification was not immediately returned.

"As we navigate this pandemic together, we want to be sure we continue to be transparent in our communication and keep you updated on recent developments," the company wrote on Facebook. "We remain committed to leading with employee care, and making our decisions based on facts and science — relying on the experts to support our actions, so we can ensure we are doing what’s best for you, our customers and community."

Home Slice said that once reopen, it will follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials while continuing with its no-contact curbside and mandatory gloves and face masks for employees.

For those who can't wait to get their pizza (or chicken parm sandwich) fix, Home Slice's South Congress location remains open for takeout.