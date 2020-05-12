Texas' classic Pearl beer pours out fresh new look for signature brew

An iconic Texas beer brand is sporting a fresh new look. Pabst has refreshed the look and taste of Pearl xXx, the signature beer of the San Antonio brewery that was established in 1883.

Easy drinking at just 3.8-percent ABV, the new Pearl xXx blends premium Czech Pilsen malt, caramel malt, and a touch of wheat. Tasting notes reference a slight citrus note that should make it a refreshing choice on a Texas summer day.

Like its corporate cousin, Lone Star's new Rio Jade, Pearl xXx is brewed near Austin at Oasis Texas Brewing. Suggested retail price for a six-pack is $9.49.

"This relaunch of Pearl Beer is all about paying homage to Pearl’s deep roots while embracing the San Antonio of today,” Pearl brand manager Daniel Crawford said in a statement. “The rich and storied heritage that consumers have come to know and love for decades is the foundation of the brand."

To go along with the new, lighter flavor, Pearl's label has a new look. Austin-based firm Guerilla Suit kept signature design elements like the clamshell shape and script but added a little polish that's designed to impart a timeless quality.

Pearl has partnered with two San Antonio firms to extend its branding. Richter Goods is launching a clothing line that incorporate some of Pearl's design elements, and Jung Provisions will produce a limited-edition candle.

“Pearl x Richter Goods wearables revive the brewer’s workwear of the late 1800s,” Richter Goods owner Mario Guajardo said. “The collection joins heritage with modernity to recapture the glory of a 134-year-old brand."