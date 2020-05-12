Popular Austin pizza joint closes another location after employees contract COVID-19

KVUE — Home Slice announced it's closing its South Congress location after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes one week after the popular Austin pizza restaurant closed its North Loop location because one of its team members there tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post shared on May 12, two South Congress staff members, who are in a relationship with one another, tested positive for the virus. Home Slice said these employees had not been in the stores for five to seven days of them learning about it.

The South Congress location will be closed through Sunday, May 17. It will reopen on Monday, May 18.

---

