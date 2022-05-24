Austin Restaurant Weeks dishes out dates and details for delicious return

While Austinites never need an excuse to dine out, the annual Austin Restaurant Weeks (ARW) is definitely one of the best reasons to make a reservation at your favorite spot — or spots. Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Delta Air Lines, this year’s fundraiser will take September 1-11, beneficiary Central Texas Food Bank announced Tuesday, May 24.



Founded in 2018, ARW has featured hundreds of Austin’s restaurants, bars, and breweries over the years, raising enough money to provide nearly 2 million meals for Central Texans in need. Participating dining and drinking establishments will offer prix-fixe menus and drink specials with a portion of sales donated to the food bank, along with other options available for restaurants needing alternatives to better fit their business model.



With a range of lunch, dinner, cocktail, beer and wine options available, patrons will have many opportunities to indulge their palates while supporting the food bank in the fight against hunger. Proceeds help the one in seven Central Texans who are food insecure, and it’s a delicious way to help fight hunger while enjoying some of the best food and drink Austin has to offer.



Several establishments have already signed up, including 1886 Café & Bakery, Arlo Grey, Black Star Co-op, Carpenters Hall, FoodHeads, Hillside Farmacy, Julie Myrtille Bakery, La Condesa, L'Oca d'Oro, Patika, The Peached Tortilla, Salt & Time, Thai Fresh, Via 313 Pizzeria, Watertrade, Wu Chow, and many more. Local establishments can join the fight against hunger by becoming an Austin Restaurant Weeks participant and signing up at austinrestaurantweeks.org.



Participants will be offering one or more of the following options, with a set dollar donation from each going to the food bank:

A two- to three-course lunch priced at $20

A three- to four-course dinner priced at either $40 or $60

Tito’s Handmade Vodka-based cocktails at various prices

Establishment’s choice of beer or wine offered at various prices

For details regarding Austin Restaurant Weeks, including restaurants and reservations, please visit AustinRestaurantWeeks.org.