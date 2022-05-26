6 things to know in Austin food right now: Iconic Southwestern restaurant continues comeback

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and new offerings

Z’Tejas, the Austin-born Southwestern restaurant that made a triumphant comeback after its previous owners declared bankruptcy in 2017, returned to Avery Ranch on Monday, May 23, at a new location. The celebrations continue through the rest of this week: Thirsty Thursday with $1 beers; Flights & Fajita Friday with half-priced chicken fajitas and a top shelf tequila sampling; and a weekend scavenger hunt with hidden tickets leading to gift cards, free drinks, “swag and more.” On May 30, a raffle benefiting the Vista Ridge High School will sell a new Webber Grill stuffed with 1800 Tequila, Z’Margarita mix, and other goodies. The new restaurant is located at 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd., Ste. B100.

Not that the barbecue classics could ever get old, but LeRoy and Lewis is keeping things fresh with a new sausage club through Table22. The truck joint at Cosmic Coffee calls itself “new school BBQ,” and will be constantly updating their offerings to a limited number of subscribers each month, including the following June items: a cheesy Italian sausage, fire roasted red peppers, pesto aioli, and sides and garnishes. One signature, the Citra hop pork sausage with locally raised meat, will turn up every month. The Sausage Party ($60) feeds two, and the Sausage Fest ($99) feeds four. June orders, shipping before Father’s Day, must be in by May 31. Find more information and order links are available on Table22.

A limited-time club by Wax Myrtle’s invites distillers and groups of only 10 guests to four tasting events, each giving a deep dive into a particular spirit. They’ll gather at the Thompson Austin Hotel and discuss whiskey by Still Austin, hard kombucha by Juneshine, the nearly eponymous apéritif by Campari, and sparkling wine by Gruet. The series, pairing each spirit with dishes by executive chef Nick Erven, will run from May 31 through July 12. Tickets for the entire series ($375) and the first event ($100) are available on Resy.

Lick Honest Ice Creams is launching three customizable party packs that will make summer barbecue contributions everywhere a lot easier and more refreshing. The 8 Half Pints Party Pack ($56) is easiest to split up and pass around, including two half-pints each of Hill Country and vanilla bean, milk chocolate, and caramel salt lick, plus two more of choice. The 4 Pint Shareable Park ($44) is a little more customizable, including four Grab-n-Go pints. And the festive Fundae Kit ($42) offers three pints, plus chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles. Partiers too far away to visit the store can order packs on Goldbelly.

Other news and notes

The All Tequila, All Shade Drag Brunch is already a staple La Condesa event, but the June 5 pride edition is kicking things up a notch. This one is sponsored by Tequila Tromba and Alkkemist Gin, hosted by local drag queen Ritzy Bitz, and amped up by DJ Eriq Stylez. The brunch portion features pitcher drinks, two specialty cocktails, and “Mexican brunch favs.” A portion of sales from the special event go to The Trevor Project, which runs a crisis line for LGBTQIA youth. There are some time slots left through OpenTable ($25), and guests should bring cash to tip the performers.

For its eighth year, Toast of Texas is returning with the most wines it’s ever brought together. The Wine & Food Foundation is showcasing products from 30 different wineries in three tasting rooms at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave. The June 5 event — which supports WFF in providing grants, scholarships, and other support — is catered by Slab BBQ and Mi Paella. Guests will be greeted with a cocktail courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Richard’s Rainwater is keeping everyone hydrated. VIP tickets are sold out, but there is a waitlist. Regular tickets ($85 and transportation from Austin for $55) and member discounts are available at winefoodfoundation.org.