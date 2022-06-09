5 things to know in Austin food right now: Favorite Mexican restaurant caters to new spaces

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Expansions

One of Austin’s top restaurants, Suerte, is sending its Mexican fare to private events through its new catering service starting in June. The spread is customizable, but who wouldn’t want the 75-person taco bar? Maybe guests who would prefer the raw bar inspired by Suerte’s upcoming sister restaurant, Este. Or on the much more involved side of the catering spectrum, the team can prepare a seated tasting menu for 10. No matter the event, signature cocktails are always on the menu. An inquiry form can be found at getbento.com.

Partnerships

Winemaker Randy Hester of C.L. Butaud will be hanging out at the tasting room on Saturday, June 11, for a “Rosé and Rosen’s Bagels” brunch. Each ticket ($40) comes with three tastes of Rosé or “a couple of other choices,” and a brunch box including “artisanal schmears, house-cured lox, smoked whitefish, Wagyu roast beef,” and more. The tasting room is located at 12345 Pauls Valley Rd. in Austin, and brunch goes from 11 am-1 pm. Tickets are available on Tock.

P. Terry’s is holding one of its four annual Giving Back Days this Saturday, June 11, benefiting Keep Austin Fed. The organization “rescues” leftover meals from restaurants, events, grocery stores, and more, to redistribute to an average of 160 food-insecure Austinites per donation. It emphasizes that while keeping neighbors fed, it is also reducing food waste. All Saturday profits from Austin locations (from open to close) will go to the organization.

From June 13-July 13, Hat Creek Burger Company and Rambler Sparkling Water are teaming up to raise funds for Austin Parks Foundation. For anyone who orders a Lettuce Wrapped Combo Meal – either a Big Hat or Little Hat bunless burger, fries, and a Rambler – $1 will be donated to the cause. At the end of the promotion, Hat Creek will match the final total of donations up to $2,500. This fundraiser is active at the Buda, Burnet Road, Domain Northside, Dripping Springs, Lakeway, Round Rock, and Westlake locations.

Les Dames d'Escoffier, a nonprofit supporting women in culinary, cuisine, and hospitality careers, is hosting a picnic at Vista Brewing to raise funds for Ukranian children’s hospital OHMATDYT. The event on Sunday, June 12 (International Children's Day) centers on picnic basket sales ($75), 100 percent of which are donated to the hospital. The baskets include tons of local favorites including a cheese board by Antonelli's Cheese Shop, two craft beers by Vista Brewing, and many other goodies. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.