3 Austin chefs dish out virtual cooking classes to support local urban farm

Urban Roots is cooking up something special for its next fundraiser. Like so many organizations, the local nonprofit has been forced to get creative amid the pandemic, conceiving new ways to bring in needed revenue.

Its new series, Let's Get Cooking with Urban Roots, sponsored by Whole Foods Market and the City of Austin Office of Sustainability, invites three lauded Austin chefs into people's kitchens over three days this summer. Chefs Rick Lopez of La Condesa, Fermin Nunez of Suerte, and Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh will each offer their expertise on a special dish via Instagram Live and blog.

Below is the Let's Get Cooking with Urban Roots lineup, but please note that the date in bold is when the videos will be released. The date at the end of the description is when the boxes will be made available for pickup.

June 17: Homemade salsa with Rick Lopez of La Condesa — Box includes jalapenos, tomatoes, garlic, garlic chives, and more Urban Roots produce; Siete chips; a gift card for a pint of ice cream from Lick Honest Ice Creams; ghee from Vital Farms; a half-loaf of sourdough white bread from ThoroughBread; and more. (Box pickup June 19.)

June 24: Beef and veggie quesadillas with Fermín Nuñez of Suerte — Box includes squash, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, okra, garlic chives, and more Urban Roots produce; ground Wagyu beef from Peeler Family Ranch; ghee from Vital Farms; Menonita cheese from Antonelli's Cheese; a half-loaf of sourdough white bread and a chocolate chip cookie from ThoroughBread; and more. (Box pickup June 26.)

July 1: Green curry with Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh — Box includes tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, basil, squash, and more Urban Roots produce; ghee from Vital Farms; a half-loaf of sourdough white bread and a chocolate chip cookie from ThoroughBread; and more. (Box pickup July 3.)

Participants must purchase a $50 box and pick up from the farm at 7651 Delwau Ln. on the specified day. Once the order is placed, Urban Roots will send an email with detailed information and a time slot.

Urban Roots' videos will also feature a message from the nonprofit's executive director, Max Elliott, and youth leaders and other exclusive content in addition to the cooking tutorials. Plus, as an added bonus, those who make an additional donation at checkout by July 3 will be entered to win products from Made In Cookware.

To purchase a box, head here. For more information on Let's Get Cooking with Urban Roots, head here.