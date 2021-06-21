Spicy new Korean restaurant pops up in Austin with signature dish

A new Korean restaurant with a spicy specialty is ready to make its Austin debut — in pop-up form.

Choga Soondubu, from the CKN Hospitality team behind Jjim BBQ and Donkey Mo's, will launch a limited-time lunch engagement at Jjim on South Lamar Boulevard, beginning Tuesday, June 22.

The concept specializes in soondubu, a spicy Korean soft tofu soup for which the restaurant is named. And, according to a release, it's the first spot in Austin to specialize in the dish.

"Choga is the next step in CKN's mission to bring authentic and traditional Korean cuisine to Austin using a modern approach to culinary techniques," notes the release.

Choga will serve up four varieties of the silken tofu soup: ribeye beef; seafood, with calamari, clam, bay scallops, shrimp; a combo of seafood and beef; and "Army," with ham and sausage. Each soup also includes mixed vegetables and poached egg, and prices range from $15-$17.

Also on the menu will be a selection of bibimbap bowls, grilled beef short rib and grilled pork collar, and shareable items like Korean fried chicken and potstickers. All soups, bowls, and grilled items will be served with kimchi, pickles, and a rotating daily banchan (Korean side dish).

The Choga Soondubu pop-up is open Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 pm, and is slated for a 12-week run. After it wraps on September 10, "the team hopes to open the restaurant in a permanent location in Austin."