Popular steakhouse carves out modern Mexican niche in Central Austin

To tell the truth, Verdad True Modern Mexican, the next Perry’s Restaurants project hitting the Austin scene, isn’t traditional Mexican but something more exploratory. The big focus is authenticity in Mexican cuisine, born more from embracing Mexican styles than reproducing them. The new venture is expected to open in late summer 2023 at The Grove in Central Austin.

Like Perry’s Steakhouse and the brand's wildly popular Carve American Grille, Verdad is functionally a steakhouse, but everything comes with a Mexican twist. That includes, according to a press release, “tableside Wagyu filet asada cooked on a salt block, balsamic roasted duck timbale with cherry mole and a charred NY strip chile relleno.”

A tequila tasting table will provide a sobremesa experience, which will leave guests lingering after the meal to enjoy each other’s company a little longer.

The huge 10,312-square foot dining space (for scale, that’s bigger than two professional basketball courts) is divided by glass walls and contains two patios, seating 92 in total and “honoring the early ideology of indoor-outdoor spaces in Mexican culture,” according to the release.

Made in partnership with Aria Group Architects and shown in renderings, the design is light and modern — almost unrecognizable as a steakhouse considering the genre’s usual deep shadows and leather — with abstract tile mosaics on the floors, natural wood furniture, and what appears to be cork seating.

Although the full menu is still largely under wraps, it’s been in development for years. Chris Perry, founder of the steakhouse, teamed up with celebrity and master development chef Rick Moonen, best known for his work in sustainable seafood. Neither are known for Mexican food, so this venture is perhaps more a meticulous anthropological experiment than a return to either chef’s personal roots.

Verdad will join the second location of Carve at The Grove, a mixed-use development in progress at Mopac and 45th Street. The 76-acre development is about a quarter green space, with houses, office space, fitness, and of course, dining.

“Perry’s is a well-known, best-in-class restaurant operator and we are so excited that they will be the lead restaurant group at The Grove. I know that they have been curating this latest dining concept for a very long time,” said Grove owner Alan Toper in the release.

For more information about Verdad as it becomes available, join the mailing list or follow the social media links at verdadtruemodernmexican.com.