Steakhouse sensation carves outs new location in dynamic Austin development

The Grove is already growing. The dynamic mixed-use community located at 45th and Bull Creek will welcome its lead tenant later this year, thanks to an announcement from Perry’s Restaurants.

Carve American Grille, the popular Southwest Austin offshoot of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, will open its second location at The Grove in late 2022, the restaurant group has announced.

Developed by renowned restaurateur Chris Perry, Carve pays tribute to the original butcher shop Perry’s father founded in Houston in 1979. The concept reinvents the "American grille" experience by utilizing live fire, smoke, and wood grilling techniques across the menu and pulling inspiration from Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille.

Menu highlights include wagyu meatloaf cupcakes and a long bone chicken-fried pork chop, both featured on the Food Network and Cooking Channel in 2021. Even signature salads, desserts, and cocktail options deliver a delicious and memorable smoky experience.

“We are thankful to the Austin community for frequenting our first location of Carve in the Barton Creek area and wanted to share this special experience with even more of Austin,” says Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “We’re working diligently to bring you an amazing second location, slated to open just in time for the 2022 holiday season.”

Designed in partnership with Aria Group Architects, the 9,400-square-foot space will feature a main dining room with a wine tower and three private dining rooms, as well as an island bar. A butcher room will showcase skilled carving of fresh hand-selected beef and custom cuts. High-tech farm shelves will highlight the restaurant’s modern farm approach, where fresh herbs are grown to complement dishes and cocktails.

Three patio spaces will provide a breezy, open feel. The expansive bar (also open to patio dining) will feature an impressive list of wines on tap, each stored in 100-percent reusable kegs and offered in four pour sizes.

“Cultivating the right blend of tenants in the mixed-use portion of The Grove has been an important focus of ours since we started designing and building the project,” says Alan Topfer, owner of The Grove. “We are thrilled to welcome Carve as our first lead retail tenant. The quality of Carve’s dining experience is representative of the quality The Grove is offering and will assist in making The Grove, Austin’s Gathering Place.”

Situated on 76 acres, The Grove features a diverse mix of new homes for purchase, more than 20 acres of parks and green spaces, rental apartments, office space, as well as dining, fitness, entertainment, and shopping options.