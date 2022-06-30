Popular chicken salad chain to roost in Austin area with 8 locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-growing, Southern-inspired restaurant chain, has hatched plans for expansion into the Austin metro area.

In the Austin area, franchisees Austin Young and Sara Ingram are eyeing eight locations over the next three years. They’ve already opened a restaurant in Waco and are developing one restaurant each in Killeen and Temple.

“Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and we’re very excited to introduce the brand to such a booming market,” Young says in a news release.

No information was available about where in Austin the first Chicken Salad Chick will open.

South of Austin, OberRoc LLC, a franchise company founded by San Antonio natives James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle, and George Shaw, is bringing eight Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to the San Antonio area over the next several years. The San Antonio expansion was announced last year.

The first San Antonio location is set to open by the second quarter of 2023 at 2231 U.S. Highway 281 North in North San Antonio, just north of Loop 1604.

“Chicken Salad Chick is an established brand that offers a unique concept and delivers quality, scratch-made and fresh menu items," OberRoc LLC says.

Elsewhere in Texas, Chicken Salad Chick currently has more than 20 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

Franchise groups Hazel 5 Ventures LLC and Metroplex CSC LLC are on track to add 17 more locations in Dallas-Fort Worth over next three to five years. Hazel 5 Ventures’ new restaurants in Southlake and Weatherford are scheduled to open by early 2023, and Metroplex CSC is set to open a new location in Frisco by the end of 2022.

Both franchisees already operate Chicken Salad Chick stores in DFW.

“As our brand awareness and guest loyalty continue to increase, we are seeing a demand in franchise opportunities throughout the state,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.

Nationwide, Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick envisions having 500 restaurants by the end of 2025. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama, the Chicken Salad Chick chain now comprises 220 restaurants in 17 states.