In addition to the beautiful bites and tasty treats offered up at this year's Tastemaker Awards, hundreds of guests got to sip on specialty cocktails designed just for the food and beverage industry's big night.

Sponsors Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey made sure there was always a line at the bar with the Dobel Ranch Water, Black Diamond Margarita, and Stranahan's Fireside Old Fashioned — three drinks that can make any time of the year feel like a party.

But since it's summer, here are a few Austin hot spots where you can imbibe your own Dobel drinks:

At Gloria's Latin Cuisine, you'll want to go top-shelf. Order a margarita made with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, Cointreau, freshly squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar.

Same goes at Matt’s El Rancho, where the Martinez Margarita delivers Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice.

Get a little adventurous at ATX Cocina with a Miguel Hidalgo: Maestro Dobel ATX Anejo private barrel tequila, Knob Creek Rye, Dulce de Piloncillo, bitters, and grapefruit oil.

Order up tropical vibes at Lonesome Dove with a Longhorn, made with Dobel Diamante Tequila, mango puree, Topo Chico, chamoy, Tajin, and citrus.

And so you can know more about what you're drinking, here's a bit more about both spirits:

Maestro Dobel Tequila

There are seven unique variants of this single-estate tequila, each with a distinct flavor profile and crafted from 100-percent blue agave.

Dobel is short for Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta, the 11th generation of tequila producers. Maestro Dobel tequila is his legacy, and he personally oversees every step of its production. The signature of Juan "Dobel" is found on every bottle — a symbol of his deep respect for craft and connoisseurship.

The tequila is double-distilled, matured in Eastern European new white oak barrels and filtered for exceptional smoothness and clarity.

The world’s first Cristalino, Maestro Dobel Diamante is unique in its category; it has been formulated using a blend of extra anejo, anejo, and reposodo tequilas. Despite classification as reposado, Diamante's expression is crystal-clear due to a proprietary filtration process.

Maestro Dobel is also the official tequila of the PGA tour, including the Houston Open that's coming up November 11-14 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

Colorado's first legal whiskey since Prohibition and the pioneer and leader of the American single malt category, this Rocky Mountain single malt is handcrafted from grain to bottle in Denver, Colorado.

There are four ways to enjoy premium Stranahan’s Whiskey: Original, Blue Peak, Diamond Peak, and Sherry Cask.

When volunteer firefighter Jess Graber responded to a neighbor’s barn fire, he never imagined that any good would come of it. But the barn he made an effort to save belonged to George Stranahan. When the fire settled, the two discovered a shared passion for the Colorado outdoors and a good pour of fine whiskey. The pair developed a recipe for a distinctively smooth and flavorful American single malt whiskey using their mountain surroundings to their advantage.

Stranahan’s Original Whiskey is double-distilled using a proprietary blend of four barleys, then aged for a minimum of four years in virgin charred American white oak barrels.

Blue Peak is an American single malt distilled at high altitude, aged in new American oak barrels and Solera finished, a maturation process typically used in wine that results in a rich and mellow whiskey. Named for a 1,300-foot peak in Aspen and inspired by the alpine scenery of the Rocky Mountains, Blue Peak is built around a small batch of single malt whiskey that has been hand-crafted at a high altitude and aged for four years in 53-gallon, new American oak barrels with a #3 char, imbuing a warm, toasted flavor.

The profile of the aged expression is expanded through the time-honored Solera process, accentuating the liquid with fruit and butterscotch characteristics. Enjoy neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite classic whiskey cocktail.

From grain to glass, Stranahan’s Blue Peak is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state’s first legal distillery after Prohibition.