5 things to know in Austin food right now: Classy neighborhood bistro sways into Bouldin Creek area

Openings

A new concept is finally moving into the desirable restaurant space previously occupied by tapas-style Asian eatery Sway. Opened in the spot at 1417 S. First St. on Wednesday, June 30: a classy new neighborhood restaurant conveniently named 1417. While the newly opened restaurant will eventually feature both indoor and outdoor seating, 1417’s back patio is currently the only operational dining space for the restaurant. The new eatery will feature an array of breakfast and lunch options, including house-made pastries and blue crab lettuce cups, as well as more substantial dinner fare, like duck confit crepes and roasted marrow bones. Additionally, 1417 will offer a full bar and cocktail program, as well as an extensive coffee program courtesy of Austin-based Try Hard Coffee. 1417 is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 am-3 pm for breakfast and lunch, and 4-9 pm for dinner. Though no concrete date has been set, the eatery’s inside dining area is currently expected to open sometime this fall.

A novel new pizza concept is taking Austin cuisine where it’s never been before: into the lucrative world of live video streaming. Show Me Pizza, the tongue-in-cheek pizza restaurant from NYC hospitality vets Benjamin Demarchelier and Dimitri Voutsinas will allow local foodies to order pizzas like the Cashville Hot Chicken with white barbecue sauce and the Rancho Blanco pie with bacon, ricotta, havarti, and queso blanco. Pies are available to order online and in person at the restaurant’s spacious South First Street indoor/outdoor dining spot. Guests can watch their pizzas cook in real time — from the prepping of the dough to the bubbling of the cheese in the oven — via livestream on Twitch TV. “We were captivated with the idea of seeing food cooking and acknowledged the world tuned in to more and more shows about the culinary arts,” co-owner and operator Demarchelier says. “The fact that you can now see pizza cooking whenever we are open anywhere in the world is a really awesome outcome.” Show Me Pizza is located at 2809 S. First St. and is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon-10 pm.

Other news and notes

The latest taco of the month special from local Mexican-inspired chain Torchy’s Tacos is transporting local taste buds to the busy streets of Bangkok. Named after the famous Thai taxis, the Tuk Tuk taco is returning to the Torchy’s menu for the first time since 2017. Selling for $6.50 per taco, the Tuk Tuk comes with marinated and grilled Thai fajita beef and is loaded with an array of flavorful toppings, including cooked cabbage slaw, crushed peanuts, and pickled cucumber and carrots. Taco fans can pair the Tuk Tuk, which will be available on the menu through July 31, with Torchy’s featured cocktail of the month, the cherry limeade, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Portions of the proceeds from taco of the month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Phoenix House.

If Thai-inspired tacos aren’t enough to feed your taco cravings, check out Buda’s best birria de res operation, which is bringing dunkable, Instagrammable red beef and cheese tacos to the Capital City. Opening just south of Austin in December 2020, Tejas Birria features a menu of traditional Mexican beef stew in a variety of tasty forms, including grilled cheese, ramen cups, quesadillas, and, of course, the incredibly popular beef and cheese taco served with a side of beef consommé for dipping. Chef Alex Hernandez’s temporary Austin-based Tejas Birria pop-up will operate out of commissary kitchen Wingman Kitchens at Springdale General and will feature dining space both indoors and out for customers, who can order either in person or online. Tejas Birria’s pop-up takes place every Tuesday through August 31, and runs from noon-8 pm each day. Tejas Birria’s Buda truck will continue to observe its usual hours.

Just when you thought Austin had it all, the city welcomes its first combination duckpin bowling alley, bar, bistro, arcade, and mechanical bull venue. Introducing the appropriately named Bull & Bowl, a new West Sixth Street hot spot that’s set to roll with a grand opening party Friday, July 9, with Austinites invited to Bull & Bowl to drink, dine, game, and show off their best rodeo skills at the venue’s inaugural mechanical bull tournament. Brave buckaroos will compete to win prizes like a $500 Tecovas gift card, a bowling party for 10 guests, and a dinner for two at Bull & Bowl. In addition to the tournament, the grand opening party will feature a live set from DJ Eric Generic, who will also emcee the tournament, and complimentary games like karaoke, shuffleboard, duckpin bowling, and billiards. Participants should sign up to compete in the mechanical bull tournament via Resy before Thursday, July 8 at 4 pm. Following the opening celebration, Bull & Bowl, which is located at 501 W. Sixth St., will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 pm-midnight, Thursday from 5 pm-2 am, Friday from 4 pm-2 am, Saturday from 11 am-2 am, and Sunday from 11 am-midnight.