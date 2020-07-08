One of Austin's most popular food trucks opens anticipated brick-and-mortar

The pandemic hasn't stopped one of Austin's most anticipated restaurants from opening. On Thursday, July 9, uber popular food truck Paperboy officially opens its East Austin brick-and-mortar.

In a sweet twist, Paperboy's new restaurant is located at 1203 E. 11th St., the same plot where the trailer was first parked in 2015.

Paperboy's menu, crafted by chef Patrick Jackson, features the favorites fans love, like Texas hash, alongside new dishes such as the Paperboy Pancakes and migas. Breakfast and brunch menus include an expanded pastry program, which the restaurant has been teasing on its Instagram for the past few days. For lunch, diners can opt for a "variety of soups, salads, and bowls," notes a release.

Like the food truck, the new Paperboy brick-and-mortar is open for lunch and dinner from 8 am to 3 pm, daily. Unlike the food truck, the new restaurant offers a full alcohol and coffee program, two levels of patio space, a takeout window, and bar and inside seating.

“We’ve put just as much thought into the Paperboy experience as the food itself,” Paperboy owner Ryan Harms says in a release. “We hope that when people come here, they feel like they can be themselves. It’s a welcoming place for all.”

Crafting that experience were architect Chioco Design and interior designer Laura Harms, who used a blend of raw and natural materials to create the casual-yet-sophisticated space. Concrete floors, a wood-paneled counter space, and quartz counters are accented with pops of muted colors like burnt orange and dark green.

The theme continues outside where Texas terra-cotta bricks have been used to construct the restaurant's facade leading up to the rooftop patio space. The surrounding "no-fuss" landscape design is the work of Spencer Landscape Company, who used succulents and native plants to accent the exteriors.

To begin, Paperboy will open using a reservation system in order to maintain social distancing. The grab-and-go window will open with limited offerings, but the restaurant says it's working to make the full menu available for takeout orders soon.

Staff are required to wear face coverings, and guests must also wear face masks unless eating or drinking, per the governor's current order. Guests are also asked to maintain the suggested six feet of social distancing while dining.

“This has been a dream of ours for a long time, and we’re grateful to be opening our doors,” says Harms. “We’ve been working around the clock to be able to open safely while still delivering an experience that’s true to who we are at Paperboy. We can’t wait for people to safely enjoy the new space with us.”